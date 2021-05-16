Not so mad tea party: Governor’s Mansion hosts Alice in Wonderland themed fundraiser

The White Rabbit greeted guests May 2 to the First Lady's Tea. The Alice in Wonderland theme continued in the Governor's Mansion's Grand Hall.

The buffet featured a scene from the children's book that included a large tree, the rabbit hole and the dapper White Rabbit nearby. Tables covered in damask cloths featured black and white checkered runners and were centered with colorful arrangements that included elaborately decorated top hats.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/516tea/]

Guests, many wearing fascinators and hats, enjoyed a buffet of finger sandwiches, sweets and of course tea.

After remarks from First Lady Susan Hutchinson, attendees were invited to take carriage rides around the property.

The event was a fundraiser for the Governor's Mansion Association.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins