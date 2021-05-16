PULASKI COUNTY NOTEBOOK: Adorable pet photos sought for contest | Police 'academy' for kids set for June

Adorable pet photos sought for contest

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will hold its third annual Adorable Arkansas Pets Contest starting June 1, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

The organization's post encouraged those interested in participating in the contest to gather their favorite pet photos.

RE501 Realtor Partners will sponsor the contest, and participants can begin submitting photos and voting on June 1.

Police 'academy' for kids set for June

The Jacksonville Police Department will conduct its seventh annual Junior Citizens Police Academy from June 21-25, according to a city news release.

The program for kids ages 14-18 will offer information on some aspects of law enforcement, including community policing, investigations, firearms, K-9 duties and other topics, the release stated.

Kids will learn each day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a provided lunch that's free to all attendees.

Attendance is limited to 20 children, according to the release. Those who would like to attend must have no criminal convictions and fill out an application at the Police Department at 1400 Marshall Road by June 1.