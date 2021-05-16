School repairs nearly complete in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Repairs to schools after winter storm damage and the two vehicle accidents at the intermediate school are nearly complete, Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick reported at Thursday's School Board meeting.

The intermediate school gym had damage after two vehicles hit the gym in January and February. Then all five of the district's campuses were flooded by burst pipes after unusually cold temperatures in February.

The intermediate school, including the wing that houses Bright Futures Siloam Springs, was especially impacted, along with the art wing of the high school.

The two holes in the intermediate school gym wall from the car accidents have been sealed by cement block on the inside, Patrick said. One of the holes is bricked up on the outside and the other was expected to be completed Saturday, he said. The gym floor was gouged by flying pieces of brick and wall by the second accident. The floor will be sanded, repainted and refinished over the summer, he said.

Patrick said the district has worked with the city to put several measures in place to prevent the building from being hit again. The city is putting reflective arrows along the curve and the school is putting a series of decorative rocks along the building to slow any vehicles, he said.

The rocks are the most economical solution and will also be safer for drivers than a solid wall or ballasts, he said.

Patrick noted driving under the influence is a personal choice.

"We're trying to do all we can to make the curve more obvious and protect the building as well," he said.

Bright Futures, a nonprofit group housed in the intermediate school, lost most of its donations after burst pipes caused flooding in the building, Patrick said. The contractor was scheduled to complete repairs over the weekend and the affected rooms was to be done by Monday, he said.

Water damage repairs at Southside Elementary School are also nearly complete, Patrick said. Most of the flooding repairs at the high school, which include replacing a lot of flooring, will be competed over the summer, he said.

Repairs to Allen and Northside Elementary schools were completed a few weeks after the flooding occurred, Patrick said. The middle school only needs one sink replaced before repairs are complete, he said.