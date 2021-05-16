Story of Pine Bluff to be shared in tour

Everyone is invited to celebrate May as Historic Preservation Month with a walking/driving tour in downtown Pine Bluff from noon to 4 p.m. on May 22. The “Downtown Alive Pine Bluff” tour will allow people to share a piece of the history of the downtown community, according to Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc.

Visitors can see up close the new Streetscape on Main and Barraque streets, the new Pine Bluff Library and other sites.

Downtown Development and its promotion committee are collaborating with the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Explore Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Historic District Commission in planning the afternoon.

“The idea for this historical tour came from Mary Ann Lee (owner of Indigo Blue),” a spokesman said. “What makes this such a great event is the collaboration of so many entities.” The committee also included members of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, Go Forward Pine Bluff, The Generator, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Urban Renewal Agency and many downtown business and property owners.

“There are 15 inspiring buildings along the Main Street corridor that will be open for touring and a wonderful history lesson inside. Please note that RJ’s Grill, Indigo Blue Coffeehouse and Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret will be open for a delicious lunch or snack during touring hours,” according to the release.

“The unfolding story of these historical buildings that are being preserved are the centerpieces of revitalized city businesses. Come help celebrate with the preserving of these historic places of our past and moving on to the wonderful future that our downtown has to offer. Come visit our new downtown streetscape which has so impacted the look of Main Street. A map and brochure will be published by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission with a legend/map being noted on the Pine Bluff Downtown Development’s Facebook page.

Tours can begin at any location along the walking/ driving route.

Participants will receive a a giveaway bag at their first stop.

A passport will be included for a chance at a prize drawing,” according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Red Coats will be assisting at some of the locations.

Look for the “Downtown Alive” poster in front of the participating buildings.

TOURING SITES DOWNTOWN

Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret, 214 Barraque St.; The Generator, 435 S. Main; Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 Barraque St.; Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., open noon to 2 p.m.; The New Community Theatre, 207 W. Second Ave., open 2-4 p.m.; ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.; Dee Herring Real Estate, 219-221 W. Second Ave.; Dexter Harding House, 110 N. Pine St.; Pine Bluff Art League at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.; R J’s Sports Bar & Grill, 128 S. Main St.; Uptown Salon & Boutique, 204 S. Main St.; Hot Rods Bar, 201 S. Main St., open 2-4 p.m.; Urban Renewal buildings, 322-324 S. Main St., open 2-4 p.m.; Burts, 209 S. Main St., open 2-4 p.m.

BLOCK PARTY

After touring the historic buildings, people can stay for the Block Party on Main from 4 p.m. to midnight featuring vendors, food trucks and music.

The party is sponsored by Jan Robinson and Wil Jenkins.

D e ta i l s : P i n e B l u ff Downtown Development, director Joy Blankenship or Barbara Ann Hollis, (870) 536-8742 or pbdowntown@ s b c g l o ba l . n e t o r p b d - d110pine@yahoo.com.