Up on the roof: Sunday Social and Exhibit Preview fundraiser celebrates the arts

HOT SPRINGS -- The Rooftop -- an outdoor bar atop The Waters Hotel -- was the setting for a Sunday Social and Exhibit Preview on April 25.

The event, hosted by the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, was a fundraiser for Arts & The Park, a 10-day festival celebrating the arts.

Guests enjoyed drinks from "celebrity bartender" Dorothy Morris while previewing the 2021 Art Moves outdoor art exhibit that will be displayed on the Hot Springs Greenway Trail and honors two Hot Springs legends -- George Hunt and Henry Glover.

Mary Zunick, executive director of the Alliance, welcomed guests to the event and thanked them for supporting the arts.

An Arts Ambassador Award was presented to Don Gooch. The award is given to someone who celebrates, advocates and supports the arts. Gooch was presented a painting by Hot Springs artist Longhua Xu.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins