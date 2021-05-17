3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.

Treva Cooper, 54, of Little Rock, the driver of the Buick, and Alisha Winkler, 51, of Little Rock, another passenger, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon on U.S. 70 in Garland County when a vehicle turned left in front of them, according to another State Police report.

Noel Vincent, 60, and Melinda Vincent, 63, both of Parks, died at approximately 4 p.m. when their westbound 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit a 2003 Dodge that had attempted to turn left onto Cranberry Road and did not see the motorcycle, according to the report. Both Vincents were pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.