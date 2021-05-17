4th District art winners chosen

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., recently announced the 4th District winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

First-place winner Danielle Luyet's work titled "Faces of America" will be displayed in the main hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the U.S. Capitol for the year, according to the news release.

Each spring, the Artistic Discovery Contest, a nationwide high school visual art competition, is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. It is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talents of the nation's youth.

Art competition submissions may be viewed on Westerman's Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/repwesterman/

4th CONGRESSIONAL WINNERS ARE:

1st Place: "Faces of America" by Danielle Luyet of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

2nd Place: "Stars and Stripes" by Nina Thomas of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

3rd Place (Tied): "Lifesavers" by Isabelle Vinson of Woodlawn High School; "Momma and Me" by Reagan Jones of Jessieville High School; "Hopper Road" by Michelle Cogburn of Caddo Hills High School; "Rest in Peace" by Antonio Gill of Woodlawn High School.

4th Place (Tied): "City Traffic" by Alexis Ogilvie of Lake Hamilton High School; "Celestial Space Queen" by Sara Abril of De Queen High School; "Masking" by Adam Kaderly of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; "Juliuanna Marie" by Anna Blasengame of Woodlawn High School.

5th Place (Tied): "The Critical Eyes" by Nathan Rubio of Hot Springs High School; "Time vs. Decisions" by Madison Mainer of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; "Tub Planter" by Jade Fox of Cutter Morning Star High School; "Flowers" by Jade Fox of Cutter Morning Star High School.

CONTEST DETAILS

Winners are chosen by a panel of five judges from these categories: design/composition, skill/technique and overall execution.

"I look forward to the Congressional Art Competition every year," said Westerman. "It is an incredible opportunity to showcase the talent and creativity of our high school students, and I am blown away by these students' hard work. Members, staff and visitors will have the pleasure of viewing Danielle's work every day as they walk the halls of Congress. Thank you to everyone who participated."