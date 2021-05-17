3rd Arkansan arrested in connection with Capitol riot

A third Arkansan has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jon Thomas Mott, 38, of Yellville was arrested Thursday at Flippin, according to federal court records from the District of Columbia.

Mott was booked into the Sebastian County jail in Fort Smith on Thursday and released Friday on a signature bond, according to jail records.

Mott has been charged with violating:

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) Knowing entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) Knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds

40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) Parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings

Other Arkansans arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot are Peter Francis Stager of Conway and Richard Barnett of Gravette. Both have pled innocent. Neither has gone to trial yet.