Benton County marriage licenses

May 6
Jonnathon David Grider, 23, and Jasmine Kay Smith, 23, both of Bella Vista
Lamar Jovon Jackson, 34, and Taylor Jade Cunningham, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Dylan Kirkendoll, 27, and Nicole JoNell Roberts, 24, both of Bella Vista
Anthony James Morgan, 34, and Meghan Leigh Burton, 33, both of Rogers
Christopher Ryan Von Tersch, 35, and Kimberly Danielle May, both of Loveland, Ohio
May 7
Thomas Ryan Anglin, 36, and Chandler Benson Long, 25, both of Rogers
Weston Isaac Bolinger, 25, Westville, Okla., and Leslie Breanne Guess, 24, Siloam Springs
Cody Watson Farris, 23, and Sarah Mackenzie Wilkerson, 21, both of Bella Vista
Hunter Eugene Ferguson, 25, Springdale, and Alison Renee Noland, 23, Lowell
William Fitch, 54, and Linda Lee Ausby, 42, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Seth Neal Foister, 32, Coffeyville, Kan., and Jamie Nicole Zeuschner, 39, Joplin, Mo.
Cesar Ivan Garcia, 31, Rogers, and Luz Amalia Mendez, 24, Lowell
Timothy Matthias Gruen, 21, and Bailey Helen Hummel, 22, both of Springdale
Joshua Daniel Horenstein, 28, Newton, Mass., and Tayler Renee Pauls, 28, Springdale
Eduardo Daniel Jimenez Vega, 26, and Lorena Elizabeth Castillo, 43, both of Rogers
Timothy Lorennij Judah, 33, and Julynn Michelle Lavin, 33, both of Bentonville
Nathaniel Alan Landis, 39, and Jessie Marie Klare, 31, both of Rogers
Caleb Randall Lusk, 23, and Alice Pedraza, 23, both of Lowell
Angel Gilberto Macias Aguirre, 31, and Brenda Viridiana de Jesus Trujillo Portillo, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Roy Jullian Mullinax Jr., 65, and Sharon Renee Stephenson, 50, both of Rogers
Nicholas Wilson Payne, 33, and Julia Constance Terry, 32, both of Rogers
Zachariah Wayne Robinson, 28, and Natasha Jean Ashworth, 30, both of Gentry
Paul Bradley Schreur, 51, and Leah Rae Hylton, 44, both of Rogers
Marco Antonio Segura, 35, Gentry, and Abigail Luna Garcia, 37, Amarillo, Texas
May 10
Stanley Wayne Arnold, 49, Highlandville, Mo., and Amelia Lynn Griggs, 47, Bentonville
Roy Darwin Barnett, 54, and Kelly Dawn Carpenter, 46, both of Bentonville
Jordan Lee Earp, 26, Jay, Okla., and Rebecca Kay Davidson, 24, Weatherford, Okla.
Davis Nathaniel Karnes, 23, and Abigael Leigh Langdon, 22, both of Bentonville
Taral Wayne Landa, 59, and Nancy Ann Borre, 71, both of Rogers
Justin Ikaika Martin Lara-Aguirre, 25, and Madison Lynn Kaiser, 23, both of Centerton
Cammron Allen McAlvain Locust, 25, and Chelsy LeAnn Coverdell Locust, 27, both of Grove, Okla.
Gudiel Isidoro Moreno-Rugamas, 22, and Yesica Elizabeth Marroquin-Gil, 22, both of Rogers
Gerald Thomas Pine, 52, and Rebekah Ann Spann, 45, both of Bentonville
Christopher Michael Trudo, 30, Bentonville, and Amanda Elizabeth Varner, 25, Rogers
May 11
Hector Jesus Aranda Almaraz, 22, and Esmeralda Vega, 21, both of Rogers
Camden Steven Butler, 30, and Monica Rodriguez, 25, both of Rogers
Chindam Ailaiah Sushanth, 28, Maineville, Ohio, and Bineeta Indrabhan Singh, 31, Bentonville
Ethan Isaiah Cook, 22, and Stephanie Rodriguez, 22, both of Rogers
Andrew Dean Dorman, 30, and Megan Kay Margocs, 35, both of Augusta, Kan.
Josiah Hunter Goss, 23, and Bailey Charlene Easterling, 32, both of Rogers
Collin Dale Govett, 24, and Reagan Denise Sinyard, 24, both of Seguin, Texas
Stafford Roemer Lyons, 29, and Laura Ann Perilloux, 25, both of Shreveport, La.
Jarod Lance Mason, 49, and Sharon Joy Spruell, 36, both of Pea Ridge
Peter Anthony Stamile, 51, and Lori A. Maxwell, 53, both of Bella Vista
Daniel James Terrell, 18, and Hannah Rose Buckner, 21, both of Rogers
Caleb Ryan Wright, 26, and Bryann Reece MacKey, 25, both of Bentonville
May 12
Michael Johnson Anthony, 27, and Shelby Jordan Davis, 26, both of Fayetteville
Adam Thomas Blosser, 26, and Mya Alexis Martin, 23, both of Rogers
Jeremy Alan Bobo, 36, and Sandra Maxine Underwood, 40, both of Centerton
Andrew Stephen Brown, 31, and Lauren Christine Collins, 37, both of Redmond, Wash.
Sai Abhinav Chityala, 29, Federal Heights, Colo., and Neha Ankam, 27, Bentonville
Dylan Wayne Duncan, 21, Fayetteville, and Ashley Grace Hasenfratz, 22, Rogers
Jesus Antonio Favela Munoz, 24, and Victoria Antonia Domingo, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Nicholas William Maxwell, 21, Joplin, Mo., and Emily Anne Shores, 22, Carthage, Mo.
Alfredo Steve Meneses, 55, and Heidy Gonzalez Vera, 32, both of Rogers
Zachary Vance Moore, 27, and Ashley Taylor-Noel Davidson, 27, both of Bentonville
Chandler Davis Shewmaker, 21, and Felicia Nicole Hembry, 20, both of Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Alec Myers Roger Steele, 24, and Emily Marie Bekins, 25, both of Bentonville
Chad Anthony Swanner, 30, and Caitlin Rose Plunkett, 32, both of Bentonville
Harrison Forrest Whightsil, 33, and Jenny Lynn Olson, 37, both of Rogers