Body found near Allen Park in Jonesboro, police say

Jonesboro police are investigating after a body was found near Allen Park on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the 2710 block of Curtview Drive in reference to a “suspicious item,” according to a Jonesboro police report.

A group of minors were walking along a drainage ditch when they spotted the body,

department spokesperson Sally Smith said in an email. The minors took a photo of it and showed their mother, who then contacted police, Smith said.

Due to the body’s decomposition, police believe it had been there “for some time,” the spokesperson said.

According to Smith, the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine a cause of death.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 12:35 p.m.