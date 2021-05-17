Children 12 and up eligible to get Covid vaccine in Fayetteville

The Northwest Health Emergency Department announced today that persons aged 12 and up will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow, May 18, at its vaccine clinic in Fayetteville, according to a release from the company.

The clinic is from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville, located on Shiloh drive.

Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult, according to the release.

Guests can register for the event by visiting this link: https://form.jotform.com/211154245796054