OPINION | EDITORIAL: From A to V

Anybody 12 and up who wants a vaccine can now get one. Unfortunately, supply outweighs demand in a lot of places at the moment. So Uncle Sam is pulling out all the stops to get more shots into arms.

Perhaps the best trick up Uncle Sam's sleeve is teaming up with the private sector.

"The White House announced a new partnership with ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. to make all rides to and from vaccination sites free until July 4," The Wall Street Journal reports. "White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients detailed the new steps in a Tuesday call with governors as part of the Biden administration's effort to meet a target of 70 percent of the U.S. adult population getting at least one vaccine dose by July 4."

Fantastic news. The two main groups not getting their shots at this point are anti-vaxxers, who will probably never be persuaded to help themselves, and the vaccine hesitant, who still can be persuaded.

Some lack the means to get to a vaccination site, be it a pharmacy, a doctor's office, or a public event. Car payments and gas money add up fast and sit outside of more modest household budgets.

Not to worry. You can get a ride to and from a vaccination site for free until America celebrates its birthday. That'll give you around two months to schedule a ride, roll up your sleeve and get back home. No excuses now.