OPINION | MICHAEL PRESTON: Exciting days

Over the past 14 months, Arkansans had to face two simultaneously occurring emergencies: a major pandemic and a sudden and dramatic economic downturn.

But through Gov. Asa Hutchinson's steady and prudent leadership, and the perseverance of all Arkansans, our state has come through these challenges and is ready for the exciting days ahead.

When the pandemic first began, many businesses had to reduce their operations, causing our state's unemployment to shoot up to over 10 percent. At that time, it was helpful to have state and federal unemployment benefits provide over $3 billion in assistance to Arkansans as they faced that season of uncertainty.

Now, in 2021, businesses no longer face restrictions on their operations, and unemployment has returned to near pre-pandemic levels. Employers all across the state are hiring, with over 40,000 job openings in nearly every field.

And, most importantly, with multiple effective vaccines readily available to all working Arkansans, it is safe for everyone to return to work.

That's why, on May 7, Governor Hutchinson directed our Division of Workforce Services (DWS) to end Arkansas' participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefits and return our state unemployment program to normal levels.

The federal benefits (already set to end later this summer) have served their purpose and are no longer needed.

Arkansans still receiving the federal supplemental unemployment benefits will have several weeks to transition back to the workplace before the federal benefits wind down. DWS is available to help with this transition.

Arkansas JobsLink (www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov) has a database of thousands of available jobs in the state. All clients of DWS are registered with this site and can search available jobs without charge. Employers looking for workers can also post jobs for free.

Additionally, now is a great time to improve your job skills and increase your opportunities with potential employers. Many of our two-year colleges and vocational-technical schools have industry-specific programs to support the jobs in highest demand. If an Arkansan is interested in increasing their value in the workplace, skills training is available.

Arkansans have once again shown their perseverance as we begin to put this pandemic behind us. I'm optimistic that our state's economy will continue to recover and see significant growth over the next year, and the force driving that success will be our unrelenting work force.

Michael Preston is the Arkansas Secretary of Commerce.