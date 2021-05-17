Grads, others honored at UAM

The University of Arkansas at Monticello held its spring commencement exercises recently at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss recognized graduates completing associate, baccalaureate and master's degrees, according to a news release.

Officials also recognized Clint Young, professor of history, as the 2021 UAM Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award winner and retired forester Terry Alexander of Texarkana as the 59th UAM Distinguished Alumnus.

Young earned the award established by alumni Dan and Charlotte Hornaday in 2010 to recognize excellence in faculty teaching, research, scholarship and public service.

Young joined the UAM history faculty in 2009. His research specializes in the cultural history of Spain, with emphasis on nationalism and musical culture. He has served for two years as president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers, has served as the editor of the Association for Spanish and Portuguese Historical Studies (ASPHS) newsletter, and is a member of the ASPHS board of directors, according to the news release.

Young recently completed a term as a board member of the Southeast (SEArk) Concert Association and most recently served as its president. Young's first book, "Music Theater and Popular Nationalism in Spain, 1880-1930," published in 2016 by LSU Press, received the prestigious Robert M. Stevenson Award for outstanding scholarship in Iberian music from the American Musicological Society.

Young is writing a second book examining Hispanic and Anglo-American influences on modern operatic culture. He has mentored numerous students who have presented at academic conferences and continue their education in quality graduate programs.

Alexander's career in forestry spanned 40 years and multiple states. Alexander was the first African American student to enroll in the UAM forestry program, and the first football player to balance the demanding schedule of a student-athlete with the academic rigor of the forestry program, according to the release.

"I see this honor as a crowning achievement of a journey that began four and a half decades ago," said Alexander upon accepting the Distinguished Alumnus award.

The standout running back, originally from Louann, was inducted twice into the UAM Sports Hall of Fame, first for his individual achievements on the field, including setting records for game, season and career rushing yards. He was named to the second team NAIA All-American, first Team All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference, and was All-NAIA for District 17. Alexander was inducted to the Hall of Fame again with the 1979 AIC champion team, for which he served as a graduate assistant.

After graduating from UAM in December 1980, Alexander worked with International Paper for more than a decade, rising from associate forester to senior staff forester to supervisor. After years with the company in Camden, he moved to Georgia to develop and launch its OMNI wood products operations from the ground up.

Later joining Weyerhaeuser Corp., Alexander worked in the Pacific Northwest and in Canada, in operations management, and in regional environmental health and safety. He grew with the company in progressive leadership roles and managed a portion of the Mount St. Helens Tree Farm, where he was heavily involved with the reclamation of the area devastated by the eruption in 1980.

His numerous statewide board appointments in Washington and Arkansas, as well as community and university involvement, further distinguish him in his industry and among his alumni peers.

Alexander retired in 2019 and lives with his wife, Marian, in Texarkana.