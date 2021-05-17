OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday May 17: Wisdom's heartbeat commands the rhythm of your solar year. There is magic in the pauses. Your restraint (somehow at once judicious and natural) will have you moving strategically and with purpose, your goals ever in mind. You'll alternate between going out on a limb and returning to the roots that stand you in good stead.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to get too caught up in how important a job is. Commit to the work, whatever it may be, as though the harmony of the universe depends on it. It just might.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The right mindset helps you cruise unimpeded by the worries or doubts of underconfidence and overthinking. It takes time and experimentation, but it's well worth it to learn how to conjure that mindset on command.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Lately, your feelings are often suspended as you wait to see what goes well and what blows up spectacularly. Every outcome is a sign that you're doing what you're supposed to be doing at this stage: testing it all out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As you find yourself actually enjoying the same process that others meet with dread, you prove a point about the power of interpretation. Cultivate this and you have the world in the palm of your hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is no reasoning with what was born outside of reason's realm. Much falls into the category, including every animal and infant, and every fear or impulse that comes from the animal and infantile parts of the brain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While the newbies may be wise to aim for incremental, reachable goals, the pros, who long ago separated their self-worth from the task at hand, will set the bar impossibly high and expect to fail gloriously and often.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The untapped resources around you are so plentiful there's no time to tap them all. Where to start? You can afford to be a little selfish about it right now. Your preferences and interests are as worthy of serving as anyone's.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You keep finding new ways to be useful. You'll figure out how you can create convenience, relieve pain and solve the problem. Your efforts are only successful when they give you ease, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Though the only way to really know if something will work for you is to try it, there are many things that are not worth the risk. Today, your educated guess will steer you very accurately.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't need all good examples around you as the inspiration for living right. In fact, it is the bad examples that can be the most motivating of all. You'll be shown an array of models, both aspirational and cautionary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Should you dive in or dip a toe in? Much depends on the number of people in the pool. Your strategy will be determined by what others are doing and how many are doing it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Whether you sit in the sun or the shade is a personal choice, though it's dictated by things beyond your control. Metaphorically, your skin is sensitive and protection is required to avoid getting burned.

EARTH-SIGN TRINE

In his famous book "Be Here Now," spiritual guru Ram Dass suggests, "Just because you are seeing divine light, experiencing waves of bliss, or conversing with Gods and Goddesses is no reason not to know your ZIP code." The Taurus solar trine to Pluto highlights the profound need for practicality and the practicality of profundity.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a 17-year-old Taurus with a crush. The guy I like is a Capricorn, and he's 23. You always say that two Earth signs are good together. Is there any chance for us? If so, how can I get his attention?"

A: I don't advise it for you this year. I would encourage you to channel your energy elsewhere, for instance into an academic goal, creative project or team sport. While it's true that Earth signs can be compatible, you are at a time in your life when you need to develop yourself as a person before you can be truly happy in relationships. Here's a weird paradox that happens: The more time you spend developing your interests outside of romance, the more attractive you will be when you are ready to explore the world of relationships. You'll have things to talk about, confidence and the independent spirit that is absolutely irresistible to a quality date.

Of course, it is nearly impossible for a Taurus to stop crushing on someone. Your determination and tenacity will have your thoughts habitually turning to him for a while, but filling your time with adventures and aims will lessen the intensity of your crush, and eventually, you'll have a different perspective.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From "Full House" to "Fuller House" and all the funny home videos in between, comedian Bob Saget is a prime example of the down-to-earth Taurus comedian. The zodiac's first Earth sign is connected to nature's rhythms and has what all comedians need: timing. The Taurus Comedian Club includes Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, Jay Leno, George Lopez, John Oliver, Aidy Bryant and late-greats Don Rickles and George Carlin.