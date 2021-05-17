Hot Springs man given 25 years in prison for '19 rape of girl, 13

HOT SPRINGS -- A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the 2019 rape of a 13-year-old girl when he was 19, following a bench trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

Cody Wayne Vessel of Hot Springs, who has remained in custody in lieu of a $50,000 bond since his arrest Feb. 6, 2019, will have to serve 70%, or at least 17.5 years, before he is eligible for parole, his attorney, public defender Tim Beckham, told The Sentinel-Record.

Beckham said there is "a high likelihood" Vessel will be denied parole "once or twice," so "he could very well serve 20 years," noting 25 years was the minimum on a rape charge but he felt the circumstances warranted a lesser charge of second-degree sexual assault where Vessel would have faced five to 20 years with earlier parole eligibility.

"My issue is that we've had other cases much more severe that pled out to sexual assault second," Beckham said, noting he felt the prosecutor's office was "letting the victim's family dictate what's happened under the belief it was by force when it was clearly consensual."

Beckham said Vessel admitted to having consensual sex with the girl and that he knew she was 13 because "they had been texting back and forth for months." Vessel, who had no prior criminal history, did not testify at trial, but his earlier statement to Garland County sheriff's investigators was introduced.

The girl testified she "woke up to him having sex with her," Beckham said, which is not what she originally told interviewers at Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center or her sister. He noted her interview was considered hearsay so he had to cross-examine the girl and sheriff's Investigator Jennifer Tonseth about the inconsistencies in her statement and testimony.

"She clearly did not want to make certain admissions in front of her mother while on the stand," he said. "I think it's clear to everyone what happened, including the prosecution. That's my issue."

Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence said Friday that the law is "very clear" that if someone is younger than 14 "they can't consent" to having sex.

"At the age of 13, the Legislature believes you do not have the ability to knowingly or voluntarily engage in these actions," she said.

"We were able to prove what happened and had the evidence to prove he engaged in sex with her.

"I appreciate Tim's point of view, but we had to follow the law as it's set out," Lawrence said. "I didn't make the law. He knew she was 13."

Lawrence noted the law views a 13-year-old similar to how it might view someone who was intoxicated or under the influence of something that would alter their ability to make rational, competent decisions.

She said they made an offer previously to Vessel of 25 years and "he didn't take it" and chose to go to trial.

Lawrence said whether it was consensual didn't matter because "all the law looks at is that she was 13 and can't legally consent. As far as the law is concerned, she's a child. The law is there to protect children."