Jonesboro police: 2 shootings leave 2 boys injured

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound in the leg following an argument Friday evening, Jonesboro police said.

Officers were dispatched around 6:01 p.m. to the intersection of Aggie Road and North Fisher Street in reference to a shooting with injury, according to an incident report from police.

Upon arrival, other officers were on scene and had located a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the right leg, police said. A tourniquet was applied and he was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

In a separate incident, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hope Avenue and South Patrick Street in reference to a man with a gun on Sunday evening, police said.

Upon arrival, there were people beginning to gather in the street close to the intersection, according to an incident report.

Witnesses told officers that the people who were shooting had already left the scene prior to their arrival, the report states.

Police spokeswoman Sally Smith said there was one boy with a gunshot wound. His age was not immediately known Monday.

He was treated on scene for what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his left arm, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, the report states.

Both investigations are ongoing.