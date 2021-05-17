Kids become artists at FunDay

It was "kind of easy and kind of fun."

That's how sixth-grader Kaitlynn Grant described making no-sew sock animals at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Family FunDay workshop.

Often the goal is to fuse art with science, but that afternoon, it was all about the art of creating elephants or octopuses from small athletic socks. The class was designed and led by Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC's public programs coordinator.

"It was surprising and good," Kaitlynn said about the workshop and the process of making an octopus by stuffing rough cotton into the toe end.

Her brother, Kamron Baines, a second-grader, remained focused on his elephant, but occasionally looked up and asked for help from his mother, Katrina McBride.

She thought it was much too nice an afternoon to spend it inside their Pine Bluff home, but with some covid-19 restrictions, it's not always simple "to find something to do," she said. McBride decided FunDay was the perfect activity for her children.

James Mincy of White Hall and his sons, Daniel and Michael, attended the previous month's FunDay. In April, the workshop involved painting colorful, three-dimensional leaves.

His younger son, Michael, loves doing "anything" art related.

"It's always great," Mincy said about the variety of classes offered.

Everyone is welcome

FunDay is a free, public event held the second Saturday of each month.

Also, the needed materials are provided at no charge to attendees and parents are welcome to work alongside their children, Rahmaan said. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

It's more than just a fun few hours of entertainment. The hands-on activities are designed to be educational and engaging. Often, Rahmaan's programs complement current art or science exhibits.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay programs offer monthly hands-on arts and science activities in which visitors create art, complete science projects, or perform dance, music or theater, said Shannon Frazeur, ASC spokeswoman.

Behind the scenes of a fun day

ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock, that is funded by a $14 million donation from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, along with other donors.

Its goal, "is to support the goal of making hands-on, interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning more accessible to the state's school children and their families," according to the Museum of Discovery's website.

The next Second Saturday Family FunDay, "Clay Relief Tiles," is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. June 12.

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

All visitors two years and older are required to wear a mask.

Details: ASC, (870) 536-3375 or www.asc701.org.

Siblings Kamron Baines, left, a second grader, and Kaitlynn Grant, a sixth grader, make no-sew sock animals at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’s FunDay. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)