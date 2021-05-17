LA wildfire advances, threatens homes

LOS ANGELES -- A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about 1,000 residents remained under evacuation orders while others were warned they should get ready to leave, authorities said.

The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park has been deemed "suspicious" and is under investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/517wildfires/]

Arson investigators with the Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department identified one individual who was detained and released. Investigators then detained a second suspect whom they were questioning Sunday evening, according to a statement from Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains. It smoldered for much of Saturday before intensifying in the afternoon.

A thousand or so residents of the Topanga Canyon area were ordered to evacuate their homes as flames raced along ridges, sending a huge plume of smoke and raining ash across surrounding neighborhoods and the U.S. 101 freeway to the north.

By midday Sunday the fire had charred about 2 square miles of brush and trees. There was no containment.

Los Angeles has seen very little rain in recent months, making for extremely parched conditions and high fire risk.