Mariners win third in a row, end Bieber's streak

SEATTLE -- Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber's record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday.

Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 consecutive games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.

"The last few outings haven't been super sharp like the beginning of the year," Bieber said. "That's the way baseball goes if you're starting. You have to ride the highs and lows."

The victory was Seattle's third in a row following a season-high five-game losing streak. Cleveland has lost three in a row.

Seven Mariners pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts. Opener Robert Dugger went three innings and Paul Sewald (1-0) pitched the next two to pick up his first win since 2019.

Kendall Gravemen worked the ninth for his fifth save. The bullpen start was necessary after four Mariners with starts this season have landed on the injured list.

"They know they have to lean on each other," Mariners Manager Scott Servais said.

Haniger, tied for the major league lead with 12 home runs, doubled and scored on Kyle Lewis' single in the first.

Bieber walked Haniger and Kyle Seager to start the third, setting up J.P. Crawford's two-run single. Crawford said the team decided to be aggressive against Bieber.

"Bring it on, I'm going to rake your face," Crawford said. "That's what I'm thinking in the box."

ORIOLES 10, YANKEES 6 Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to allow one run and two hits over 5 2/3 innings as Baltimore avoided rallied from a four-run deficit to beat New York and avoid a three-game sweep.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 2 Yuli Gurriel broke a 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly off Joely Rodriguez in a four-run eighth, Chas McCormick added a two-run single and Houston defeated Texas for its sixth consecutive victory.

ANGELS 6, RED SOX 5 Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning and Los Angeles rallied past Boston ending a four-game losing streak.

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 3 Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed Jose Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, capping a two-run rally in the ninth that included Yoan Moncada's RBI single as Chicago beat Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 7. TWINS 6 Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBI and Ramon Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by Taylor Rogers in Oakland's victory over Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 5, CARDINALS 3 Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and San Diego, bolstered by minor leaguers during a covid-19 outbreak, beat NL Central-leading St. Louis for a three-game sweep.

GIANTS 4, PIRATES 1 Alex Wood gave up 1 run and 8 hits in 6 innings as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a four-game split with Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 3, DODGERS 2 Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning off Edwin Uceta for three unearned runs as Miami defeated Los Angeles.

BREWERS 10, BRAVES 9 Freddy Peralta struck out 8 and allowed 2 hits over 6 scoreless innings for Milwaukee, which took an 8-0 lead and held on to beat Atlanta.

REDS 7, ROCKIES 6 Dom Nunez's passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield's wild pitch scored the go-ahead run as Cincinnati defeated Colorado.

NATIONALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Erick Fedde allowed 3 hits in 7 innings with 4 strikeouts, Daniel Hudson pitched a one-hit eighth and Brad Hand struck two for is fourth save, finishing a four-hitter, as Washington defeated Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 10, PHILLIES 8 Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning home runs, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead to beat Philadelphia. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th home run.

RAYS 7, METS 1 Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman as Tampa completed a three-game sweep of New York and extended its winning streak to four.

CUBS 5, TIGERS 1 Kyle Hendricks allowed 1 run and 8 hits in eight-plus innings, and struck out a season-high 8 as Chicago defeated Detroit.