Clayton Boothe has been named valedictorian of the Maumelle High School Class of 2021.

Steven Vong is salutatorian.

Boothe, 17, whose parents are Kelly and Thomas Boothe, plans to study at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and become an architect.

Vong, 17, the son of Ling and Thong Vong, is also headed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and become a chemical engineer.