Janet Jackson’s ensembles she wore in the “Scream” music video opposite her brother Michael Jackson were among the items up for bid in a three-day auction. Julien’s Auctions says Janet Jackson’s black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots sold for $125,000 Saturday. The auction called “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” was held until Sunday, the singer’s 55th birthday. Jackson partnered with Julien’s Auctions to sell more than 1,000 items from her career and personal treasures. The auction was held live in Beverly Hills, Calif., and shown on Julien’s website. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape from poverty. Jackson’s floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs and collar, designed by Helen Storey, was bought for $50,000. Her silver string bikini and a pair of matching pants worn underneath the coat by Jackson sold for $25,600. On Friday, Jackson’s original jacket from her 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour along with a black “1814” cap and black satin gloves with metal plaque decoration was sold for $81,250. Other items such as Jackson’s silver-tone hoop earring suspending a key worn at the 1987 Soul Train Awards and her Rhythm Nation Tour sold for $43,750.

After more than seven decades in radio, 96-year-old Hong Kong DJ Ray Cordeiro bade farewell to his listeners Saturday with “Time to Say Goodbye,” sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. “Well that’s it. Thank you very much for tuning in, goodbye, thank you for coming,” Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news. It was the coda to a radio career that began 72 years ago, and a more than 50-year run for his show “All the Way with Ray,” which started on public broadcaster RTHK in 1970. Along the way, he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tony Bennett, the Beatles and Cliff Richard and nurtured rising Hong Kong pop stars such as Sam Hui. In 2000, the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as “The World’s Most Durable DJ.” Affectionately called “Uncle Ray,” Cordeiro is known for his deep, calm voice, trademark flat cap, and easy listening repertoire. For his last show, he spun a variety of tunes from the the Carpenters, Perry Como and Louis Armstrong, among others. He was born in Hong Kong of Portuguese descent. “I think I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he said in an interview with RTHK last week. “To do what I want to do, to love what I want to love, and I don’t think I have any regrets.”