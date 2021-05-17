Ron Forman, the president and CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, apologized for the “unintended fallout” caused by the cancellation of the “Blue at the Zoo” event to support law enforcement, and said the organization is planning another police appreciation day.

Paul Hughes, a spokesman for the General Services Administration, said the federal government is accepting applications from organizations interested in taking over four lighthouses at no cost after the U.S. Coast Guard decided it no longer needs the obsolete structures.

Ron Borza, a police commander in Houston, announced in a video that India, a 9-month-old tiger that briefly roamed a neighborhood last week, had been safely recovered and would be taken to an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas.

Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman in Kansas City, Mo., said two officers were injured when a driver they were attempting to arrest refused to leave his vehicle and tried to drive away, dragging the officers a short distance before his vehicle sideswiped a parked car and collided with an SUV.

Romeo Langhorne, 31, of St. Augustine, Fla., pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State after he told an undercover FBI agent in an online chat room that he was interested in making a video on how to improve the organization’s bomb-making capabilities.

Richard Jackson, a former Dallas County prosecutor, surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence, which led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor.

Mary Sanders of Morgan City, Miss., is asking Leflore County officials to build a barrier near a rural intersection after her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend died when their car ran off the road and plunged into the Yazoo River.

Muta Bolden, 36, of Do-than, Ala., was sentenced to 11 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges for conspiring with three men from Texas to transport 55 pounds of cocaine into Alabama in a tractor-trailer, according to federal prosecutors.

Johnny Malisham, 60, of Milton, Fla., faces homicide charges after investigators with the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office, following up on a tip about a missing woman, said they found human remains buried under a burn pit in his backyard.