GOLF

Lee earns 1st PGA Tour win

K.H. Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, and didn't mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours Sunday. The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship. Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns. Heavy rain fell most of the back nine for the leaders, with workers using squeegees to clear paths on greens and one ball stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream on the 18th fairway. The players slogged through the deluge before lightning forced a delay. Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed 2 hours, 23 minutes later. Lee missed a par putt on 16 to cut his lead to two, but answered with two birdies. The sun came out just as Lee was finishing his 6-under 66. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 76 on Sunday and finished with a 1-under 287.

Pride wins first senior title

Monday qualifier Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga., on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory. Making his 11th senior start, the 51-year-old Pride had six birdies in an 11-hole stretch before dropping a stroke on the par-4 15th. He parred the final three to win a week after contending in the major Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama. Stephen Ames and Kirk Triplett each shot 70 to tie for second with second-round leader Paul Goydos (72). Brett Quigley (68), Doug Barron (69) and Billy Andrade (72) were another stroke back. Pride finished at 11-under 205 at TPC Sugarloaf. He won the 1994 St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour victory and also won a Korn Ferry Tour event in Oregon in 2015. Glen Day (Little Rock) tied for 16th place. Day shot a 72 on Sunday and finished at 3-under 213. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 78 on Sunday and finished at 16-over 232.

Sigg takes Knoxville Open

Greyson Sigg made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 4-under 66 and a one-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour's Visit Knoxville Open. Sigg finished at 20-under 260 at Holston Hills for his first tour title. The former Georgia player has eight top 10s this season is No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with more than enough points for a PGA Tour card next season. Stephan Jaeger was second after a 70. Seth Reeves matched the course record with a 61 to finish third at 17 under. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished ninth, shooting a 66 on Sunday and finishing with a 12-under 268. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 75 on Sunday and finished at 1-under 279

BASEBALL

Seager suffers broken hand

World Series MVP Corey Seager will miss at least a few weeks for the Los Angeles Dodgers after breaking a bone in his right hand. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said the star shortstop does not need surgery on his broken fifth metacarpal -- the bone closest to the palm in his pinky finger. Seager's hand was in a splint and a wrap Sunday morning while he chatted with his agent, Scott Boras, in the Dodger Stadium stands before the defending champions' series finale against Miami. Roberts said the "floor" for Seager's return likely was four weeks, but it was impossible to assign a definite timetable. Seager was hit by a pitch from Miami's Ross Detwiler in the fifth inning of Los Angeles' 7-0 victory Saturday night. The Dodgers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

TENNIS

Nadal wins Italian Open

Rafael Nadal's forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men's tennis. A whopping 26 forehand winners -- 15 in the first set alone -- helped Nadal to a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory and a record-extending 10th Italian Open title Sunday. Whipping forehands that produced an average of 54 revolutions per second -- to Djokovic's 45 revolutions -- Nadal's biggest weapon was in top form. The title also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open, where the Spaniard will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks. In the women's final, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova with a "double bagel" 6-0 6-0.

FOOTBALL

Giants sign two veterans

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and running back Corey Clement on Sunday. Benjamin, who was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has not played in the NFL since 2018 when he split time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In four seasons with the Panthers, Bills and Chiefs, Benjamin played in 61 regular-season games. He had 209 receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns. Clement spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season. He caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles as the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl title. For his career, Clement has played in 46 regular-season games with 655 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns and added 37 receptions for 340 yards.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Oliveira wins lightweight title

Charles Oliveira claimed the UFC lightweight title Saturday night, stopping Michael Chandler with a barrage of punches early in the second round at UFC 262. Oliveira (31-8) earned his ninth consecutive victory in dramatic fashion, finishing Chandler (22-6) with a series of precise strikes to claim the belt vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. After both fighters traded big shots in a back-and-forth opening round, Oliveira abruptly dropped Chandler with a left hook in the opening seconds of the second round. The Brazilian veteran pursued Chandler around the perimeter of the cage before dropping Chandler again with a left hook and finishing with punches on the ground just 19 seconds into the round. Oliveira appeared to be in serious trouble in the first round from Chandler's relentless attacks, but he recovered and then finished in spectacular fashion. Oliveira, who has stopped eight of his nine opponents during his winning streak, ran across the mat and hurdled the cage to celebrate his first title belt after 11 years in the UFC and his record 17th UFC finish.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, of South Korea, holds the trophy on the 18th green after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Water ponds on the 18th fairway during a weather delay of the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Course workers squeegee the 18th fairway following a weather delay during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

A general view to the 18th green during a weather delay of the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Sam Burns watches his putt on the 17th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Patton Kizzire works in a pouring rain as he prepares to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, putts on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)