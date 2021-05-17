100 years ago

May 17, 1921

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

50 years ago

May 17, 1971

• Two lawyers scheduled to take opposite sides in a "passive disobedience vs. strong law and order" discussion Sunday night ended up saying just about the same thing: Disobeying a law for moral reasons is sometimes justified, but don't do it violently. Art Givens Jr. of North Little Rock and Philip E. Kaplan of Little Rock gave the opinion during a meeting of the Greater Little Rock Catholic Interracial Council at St. Augustine's Church at North Little Rock. Givens was to take the "law and order" side and Kaplan was to defend passive disobedience.

25 years ago

May 17, 1996

• The Arkansas Department of Education isn't required to give the three Pulaski County school districts any money to establish their own computer links to a statewide network, a federal appeals court panel said this week. The ruling, written by 8th U.S. Circuit Chief Judge Richard S. Arnold of Little Rock, overturned a decision last year by U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright. The panel, however, affirmed rulings in which Wright ordered the state to pay the districts more than $1 million, including money for workers' compensation coverage.

10 years ago

May 17, 2011

BAUXITE -- The Bauxite Town Council voted 3 to 2 Monday night to uphold the mayor's veto of a payment to a construction company that worked on the 14-foot-deep pit in front of the town's fire station. Sam Johnson Construction submitted an invoice for $9,893 for work at the site, which the council voted to pay at an April meeting. Mayor Johnny McMahan vetoed the check before a representative from the company could pick it up at City Hall, saying the company had gone beyond the original scope of its contract and caused additional expenses for the town.