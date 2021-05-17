Phillips Community College announces 2021 graduates

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas at in Helena-West Helena held an in-person ceremony for 2021 graduates, including several from Southeast Arkansas.

Chancellor Keith Pinchback conferred degrees upon graduates in small socially distant groups. The Stuttgart and DeWitt graduates marched May 13, in the main building of the Stuttgart Campus.

Graduates include:

Associate of Arts recipients: Molly Anderson, of Benton; Robert Benson, of England; Candice Boston, of Clarendon; Heather Bowlan, Samuel Boyd, Benjamin Bueker, and Candace Burdett, all of Stuttgart; Kaitlyn Caldwell, of Clarendon; Deidtra Cartwright, of Holly Grove; Angel Castillo Reyes, of Stuttgart; Anna Crawford, of England; Stephen Fortune, of Stuttgart; Shana Fruge, of Leander, TX; Kerrion Henderson, of Holly Grove; Ricki Jackson, of England; Atticus James, of Stuttgart; Harrison Jones and Alexis Kimber, both of England; William Koen, of DeWitt; Ana Barajas Lemus, of Gillett; Lesly Mendoza, of England; Nancy Mondragon, of DeWitt; Michael Murry, of Stuttgart; Heaven Phillips, of England; Miranda Russell, Hailee Sanak, and Malia Scott, all of Stuttgart; Kielee Sherman, of Humphrey; Ty'Presha Snow, of Holly Grove; Faith Stillwell and Kalynn Storey, both of Stuttgart; Zoe' Strayhorn, of DeWitt; Delancia Tatum, of Pine Bluff; Teighlor Tumbleson, of England; Tyreke Washington, of DeWitt; Bailey Webb, of England; and Alexis Yancey, of Stuttgart.

Associate of Science recipients: Michael Anderson, of Stuttgart.

Associate of Applied Science recipients: TyBria'eh Brister, of Clarendon; Kenneth Bull, of Stuttgart; Quintana Cartwright, of Holly Grove; Katlyn Deal, of Casscoe; Ashley Glover, of Stuttgart; Cindy Hill, of DeWitt; Kendrick Jackson, of Stuttgart; Bryson Johnson, of England; Britany Mannis, of Almyra; Bianca McCastle, of Stuttgart; Courtlyn Mendoza, of Coy; Mendi Ortega, of Casscoe; Jasmyne Promisee, of Stuttgart; Taylor Snyder, of DeWitt; Marissa Webber, of Clarendon; and Kristen Zella, of Stuttgart.

Technical Certificate recipients: Erica Anderson, of Clarendon; Tiffany Austin, of Stuttgart; Micah Bogy, of Wabbaseka; Candice Boston, of Clarendon; Ashley Branson, of Cabot; TyBria'eh Brister, of Clarendon; Xaviera Brooks, Katelyn Carlock, Gregory Carr, and Lasha Carter, all of Stuttgart; Anna Clawson, of Tichnor; Taylor Dillion, of Almyra; Ashton Fortune, of Humnoke; Sarah Glover and Novella Harvey, both of Clarendon; Jalisha Hawkins and Quawna Hogan, both of Stuttgart; Eboni Hunter, of Roe; Kendrick Jackson and Yaulonda Johnson, both of Stuttgart; Jackson Kirby, of Clarendon; Jacqueline Noble, of Gillett; Mendi Ortega, of Casscoe; Natalie Singleton, of Clarendon; Brandon Watson, of DeValls Bluff; and Whitney Webb, of England.