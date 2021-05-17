Little Rock police: Man, 23, arrested in September homicide

A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the killing of another man last fall, Little Rock police said.

Courtney Mays, 40, was fatally shot in late September at his residence, 2015 S. Louisiana St., police said.

Justin Hines was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing, according to a Twitter post by the Little Rock Police Department. Police said he faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated residential burglary.

Hines was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday morning, according to an online inmate roster.