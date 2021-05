Sophie Lair has been named valedictorian of the Joe T. Robinson High School Class of 2021.

Jordan Hoffman is salutatorian.

Lair, 17, daughter of Wendy and Craig Lair, is heading to Duke University in North Carolina, where she will major in global health. She plans to pursue a career in epidemiology.

Hoffman, 18, whose parents are Kim and Ed Hoffman, will study at Hendrix College in Conway. She intends to pursue a career as an orthopedist or as a neurologist.