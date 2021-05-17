Rocky toppers: Hogs win another series tilt

The University of Arkansas baseball team just won't lose a series.

Tennessee was the latest opponent to learn that when the No. 1 Razorbacks beat the No. 5 Vols 3-2 on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arkansas (39-10, 19-8 SEC) has won all 12 of its series this season that have been at least three games, including 9-0 against SEC opponents.

Sunday's victory improved the Razorbacks to 6-0 after they split the first two games of an SEC series. They also won rubber games against Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Georgia.

"I've said this 10 times throughout the spring talking about this team: They show up every day and they play hard and they think they can win," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Somebody usually steps up and gets it done, whether it's a hitter or a pitcher or somebody who's been struggling all of a sudden has a great game."

Razorbacks who came through Sunday included pitcher Kevin Kopps, second baseman Robert Moore and first baseman Brady Slavens.

Kopps (9-0) went the final 3 2/3 innings, Moore drove in two runs and Slavens was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

It was the second victory of the weekend for Kopps, who shut out Tennessee the final three innings Friday night when Arkansas rallied to win 6-5.

Kopps threw 125 pitches against the Vols -- 66 on Friday night and 59 on Sunday. He has pitched three or more innings in 12 SEC games, but Van Horn said this weekend was "by far" the most he would want to extend Kopps.

"He wanted the ball," Van Horn said. "He wouldn't come out. He had better stuff today than he had the other night. It was amazing."

Tennessee (39-13, 18-9) led 1-0 and had runners on first and second base with one out in the sixth inning when Kopps came in for Zebulon Vermillion.

Kopps got Jordan Beck to fly out and struck out Tyler Booker swinging on a 3-2 pitch to keep it a one-run game.

"We just know whenever Kevin goes in there, we're going to win," Moore said "We were down 1-0, he came in ... We knew it was over."

The Razorbacks tied it 1-1 in the seventh inning when Slavens doubled, went to third base on a wild pitch and scored on Moore's sacrifice fly.

Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning against Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell and reliever Sean Hunley when Casey Opitz walked, went to second base on Jalen Battles' sacrifice bunt and scored on Zack Gregory's double.

In the ninth inning, Slavens hit a leadoff single, went to second base on Christian Franklin's groundout, then scored on Moore's single against Redmond Walsh to make it 3-1.

"It just seems like lately when Kevin comes into the game, we've scored runs," Van Horn said. " I think they feel good -- 'Kevin gets us out of a jam, let's go in and score.' That's kind of what's happened. It's been fun to watch."

Kopps had gone 28 consecutive innings without allowing a run before Tennessee made it 3-2 in the ninth inning when Luc Lipcius hit a leadoff double and scored on a two-out single by Connor Pavolony.

Liam Spencer, who is batting .378, then flew out on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.

Including Tennessee's 8-7 victory Saturday night on Max Ferguson's ninth-inning, three-run home run, the Razorbacks and Vols played three consecutive one-run games highlighted by late rallies.

"It was a great series," Van Horn said. "We came within an eyelash of sweeping the thing. We could have been swept."

Arkansas has possession of first place in the SEC -- and kept Tennessee from taking it.

"This is kind of what super regional weekends look like," said Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello, a former Arkansas assistant who got in a heated verbal exchange with Van Horn after the game. "Huge crowds, outstanding opponents.

"Every pitch means something. Lot of intensity, back-and-forth stuff and it comes down to a very small margin win or lose."

Arkansas starter Lael Lockhart went 4 1/3 innings before being replaced by Caden Monke when the Vols had runners on first and second base with one out in the fifth after singles by Pete Derkay and Pavolony.

After Monke's wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, he walked Spence on four pitches and threw a first pitch ball to Ferguson.

Van Horn brought in Vermillion, who held the Vols to one run when Ferguson's groundout scored Derkay and Jake Rucker flew out.

"Without [Vermillion] coming in and getting two outs and only giving up one run, we might not win the game," Van Horn said. "It would have made it very difficult."

Tidwell (6-3) held the Razorbacks to 2 runs and 2 hits in 7 innings before they got to him in the eighth.

"His performance was electric," Vitello said. "[Lockhart] started the game in tremendous fashion as well, but to go as deep as Blade did gave us a great chance to win."

But in the end, it was another series victory for Arkansas.

"I just think we have a team that believes every time we go out, we're going to win," Moore said. "Obviously we've had unbelievable outings by our pitchers through all of that, whether it's been starters or relievers. There's always been some big outs by different guys. It's not just Kevin.

"But we just have a group of guys that love to play baseball whether it's Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday or even a Wednesday, Thursday practice."