Sam Houston captures FCS title

FOOTBALL

Late TD gives Sam Houston FCS title

FRISCO, Texas -- Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title, beating top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21 on a rain-drenched Sunday.

Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston State (10-0) of the Southland Conference. He also had a 5-yard catch on fourth-and-3 to extend the final 16-play, 65-yard drive, after Schmid converted an earlier fourth-and-1 with a 9-yard run.

South Dakota State (8-2) went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis' third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis, who finished with 178 yards rushing on 14 carries, went down the sideline in front of the Jackrabbits bench, eluding half of the defense before breaking free to the end zone.

Sam Houston State Coach K.C. Keeler got his record 24th FCS playoff victory, and became the first coach to win FCS titles at multiple schools. He was the coach of his alma mater when Delaware won the 2003 title.

It was the first title game appearance for South Dakota State and Coach John Stiegelmeier, who has coached his alma mater for 24 seasons. The Jackrabbits lost dual-threat freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski to an apparent left leg injury on the opening series of the game.

Schmid finished 20-of-37 passing for 209 yards, and Ezzard had 10 catches for 108 yards. Ramon Jefferson ran for 96 yards.

Pierre Strong (Little Rock McClellan) rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries and also caught 2 passes for 11 yards for South Dakota State.

The game started in a steady rain. It was tied 7-7 with 8:25 left in the second quarter when it was stopped because of lightning from the same weather system that impacted the final round of the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas, less than 10 miles away. There were tornado warnings south of the area.

