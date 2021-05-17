STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Former Hog Kelley wins Payton Award | ASU defeats Troy

FOOTBALL

Former Hog Kelley wins Payton Award

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday as the best offensive player in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

Kelley, who is in his second season at Southeastern Louisiana, is the 34th player to win the Payton Award, which is named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who played college football at Jackson State.

Kelley led the FCS with 2,662 passing yards and was fourth nationally with 18 touchdown passes during the 2020 season, which was played this spring due to the covid-19 pandemic. He also rushed for 7 touchdowns and caught 2 more in 7 games.

The Associated Press named Kelley a second-team All-American earlier this week.

Kelley, a 6-7, 260-pounder from Lafayette, La., played two seasons for the Razorbacks in 2017-18, and started six games under former head coaches Bret Bielema and Chad Morris.

— Matt Jones

BASEBALL

ASU defeats Troy

Ben Klutts homered and drove in two runs as Arkansas State University stopped a four-game losing streak by knocking off Troy 9-5 on Sunday at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.

Tyler Duncan tripled and also drove in two runs for the Red Wolves (17-27, 9-10 Sun Belt).

Arkansas State jumped out to a 9-1 advantage after 5 1/2 innings to back the pitching of Carter Holt (4-3). Holt allowed 7 hit, 2 walks and a hit batter in six innings. He struck out five. Jake Algee, Jack Jumper and Kollin Stone each tossed one inning of hitless relief to close out the victory.

Bay Witcher (6-3) took the loss for the Trojans (24-22, 10-9).

After Troy took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Arkansas State took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the third. Duncan lifted a sacrifice fly to score Drew Tipton to tie the game at 1-1. Jaylon Deshazier’s double and a Troy throwing error gave the Red Wolves the lead and Blake McCutchen added a run-scoring single.

ASU added another three runs in the fourth. Liam Hicks doubled in a run to make it 4-1. Klutts followed with a sacrifice fly and Duncan ripped a run-scoring single for a 6-1 lead.

Jared Toler scored on a throwing error in the fifth. Klutts hit his home run and Deshazier hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.