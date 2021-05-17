Texarkana names choice for city manager

TEXARKANA -- The city Board of Directors has named a Ruston, La., man with extensive experience in municipal government as the lone finalist to be the next city manager.

Jay Ellington has the board's "full support," and a vote finalizing his hiring is expected during today's regular meeting, Mayor Allen Brown said Friday. His comments came after a 20-minute private board meeting called to discuss Ellington's employment contract.

Ellington has served as interim city manager in Corpus Christi, Texas, and as administrative/general services director in Ruston, according to a city news release issued Friday.

His experience also includes stints as parks and recreation director in Manassas, Va., and Butte, Mont., according to city officials and his profile on the professional social media site LinkedIn.

He earned a bachelor's degree in recreation administration from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from Centenary College, and he is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute-Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the dynamic city of Texarkana, Arkansas. I look forward to working in partnership with the community to achieve their goals and vision for the city," Ellington said. "I am eager to lead the team of exceptional city employees."

"This has been a very professional and intentional process by the City Board of Directors," Mayor Allen Brown said. "Every director has been engaged and eager to find the best possible leader for our city. Jay's experience and drive for success are nicely complemented by his family values and personal commitment to doing what is right."

The city manager position has been open since the unexpected resignation of Kenny Haskin on April 1. Local business owner and former state representative David Haak has served as interim city manager.

The hiring process moved quickly. A week after Haskin's resignation, the local franchise of Express Employment Professionals volunteered to handle the administrative tasks of recruiting a replacement, including placing ads and coordinating correspondence.

On April 19, the board authorized spending up to $10,000 on relocation expenses for the new city manager. By May 3, more than 40 applicants had applied and the field had been narrowed to 14 who met basic qualifications for the job.

The board interviewed three finalists via teleconference, and it met with Ellington in person Wednesday.