OPINION | BRADLEY GITZ: The new economic order

We are told that "Bidenomics" is something new, and so it is--it represents the first time our nation's leadership has openly embraced a fiscal approach that it seems only yesterday was assumed by just about everyone to lead to fiscal insolvency, poverty and economic decline.

A survey of the fiscal record over the past 20 or so years tells us that previous administrations made their particular contributions in this regard--a national debt that surpasses GDP doesn't happen overnight--but Joe Biden's predecessors gave the compliment that vice pays to virtue by at least pretending to believe that bigger deficits and accumulating debt would lead to bad outcomes unless a course change occurred at some point (preferably after they left office).

Even Donald Trump occasionally made sounds to the effect that it was immoral to stick our children and grandchildren with the tab.

No longer. Bidenomics introduces a genuinely novel, even revolutionary idea into our economic theory--deficits and debt don't matter, no matter how large the numbers grow. And since deficits and debt don't matter, we can reconfigure the purposes of the federal government by turning it into a gigantic confetti cannon that shoots out dollars nonstop.

What we once warned of, then took to expediently ignoring, we now claim was never a problem in the first place.

Once you make that key axiomatic shift--that spending ever more money that you don't have is not so much irresponsible and bad as responsible and good--spending is limited only by the infinite stretch of our imagination and earthly desires.

Imagine a credit card which has no limit and no monthly payments, and how many things we would buy if we had one.

What we are now witnessing in Washington, D.C., can only be explained by a combination of radical-left politics, loss of economic literacy, and despair-driven denial.

In terms of the politics, it was inevitable that the Democratic Party's rush to the far left during the Trump years would require at some point (the point it regained power) a circumvention of the traditional impediment to the realization of its long-standing goals--that you have to find a way to pay for it.

But what if you don't? Have to pay for it, that is? Or at least can get away with the spending spree by promising to pay for only a small portion by taxing only rich people who never pay their fair share anyway (with "rich" and "fair share" left conveniently undefined)? Doesn't that mean we finally can have everything on the Democratic wish list, with a waving of the magic wand to go along with the new magical economics?

An intriguing thought experiment would involve a multiple-choice question asking what the most responsible fiscal course would be for an administration that had inherited a national debt roughly 125 percent of GDP. How many people would circle option "D," which proposed adding another $11 trillion to the tab (more than twice what the country spent to win World War II in inflation-adjusted dollars)?

Biden's media enthusiasts have described this as being "bold" and "going big"; others might be forgiven for seeing it as nuttier than a Stuckey's Pecan Log.

Little did we know that the solution to problems caused by unrestrained spending was to throw off any remaining restraints on spending.

Economic illiteracy almost certainly plays a part in all this--as we become a dumber country courtesy of our dysfunctional K-12 public schools (and a once admirable system of higher education that is quickly turning into a nationwide chain of woke indoctrination camps), the citizenry correspondingly loses knowledge of and interest in the kind of basic economics that once undergirded the goal of fiscal solvency, as well as historical knowledge of how insolvency has produced the ruin of nations across time.

The hunch in this sense is that most Americans have not even a rough approximation of the size of our national debt, or, for that matter, any understanding of what deficits and federal debt actually mean as concepts.

They probably don't know such things because they are no longer taught about them, and because politicians like Biden find such ignorance useful when buying votes with unpaid-for goodies. A public that doesn't know or care about deficits and debt thus produces a government that is free to run bigger deficits and rack up more debt.

The deficit hawk becomes extinct, and everyone becomes an ostrich.

Denial also enters the picture when the numbers grow so large ($28 trillion!) as to become meaningless, just a long list of zeros on a piece of paper or a trend line on a graph that shoots continually upward.

When the hole becomes so deep, we begin to pretend that it really isn't a hole. We stop even trying to climb out and simply make our peace with it.

It's as if a nation decides that math no longer matters because fewer people can add four plus four to get eight. We rationalize our loss of fiscal discipline by ceasing to talk of fiscal discipline.

Thus we arrive at a new stage in the evolution of welfare-state democracy, wherein the free lunch becomes the free 24/7 all-you-can-eat buffet.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.