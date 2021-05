Hieu Pham has been named valedictorian for the Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School Class of 2021.

Leah Kline is the salutatorian.

Pham, 18, the son of Thi Pham, plans to study biochemistry at Hendrix College and attend medical school afterward.

Kline, 18, plans to pursue a double major in art history and mathematics at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Her mother is Katherine Kline.