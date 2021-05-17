Drasco man dies in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

A man died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle traveled off the highway and crashed in Cleburne County, troopers said.

Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Drasco was driving a 2009 Kymco south on Arkansas 25 when the wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

While turning left, the vehicle exited the left side of the highway and traveled roughly 82 feet along the roadside, troopers said. The driver died as a result of the crash.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

At least 221 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.