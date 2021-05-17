Typhoon kills 6 people on way to India

NEW DELHI -- A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 87 mph, causing heavy rains and flooding that has killed at least six people, officials said Sunday.

Cyclone Tauktae, the season's first major storm, is expected to make landfall early Tuesday in Gujarat state, a statement by the India Meteorological Department said.

The storm will likely hamper India's fight against a coronavirus surge that's sweeping the country with devastating death tolls, as virus lockdown measures may slow relief work and damage from the storm could potentially destroy roads and cut vital supply lines.

In areas along the Arabian Sea coast, four people were killed and 73 villages badly damaged on Sunday, according to the southwestern Karnataka state's disaster management authority.

Nearly 2,500 government rescuee workers have been deployed in six states on Cyclone Tauktae's path -- Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa -- equipped with wireless radios, satellite phones, cutters and tools needed for post-cyclone operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed with officials the preparedness of states to deal with the cyclone, a government statement said.

Pope prays for Burma at special Mass

ROME -- Pope Francis celebrated a special Mass for the people of Burma following the country's military takeover, praying Sunday for peace, unity and for God to "set us free from evil's power."

A few hundred people, many of them students and religious sisters from Burma, joined Francis in St. Peter's Basilica for the service, which followed his earlier appeals for an end to violence in the Asian nation.

"Do not lose hope," he said. "Even today, Jesus is interceding before the Father for all of us, praying that he keep us from the evil one and set us free from evil's power."

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Burma's military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Detailed tallies compiled by several different watchdog groups say government security forces have killed over 750 protesters and bystanders as they have tried to suppress opposition to the seizure of power.

Anti-semitic shouts lead to U.K. arrests

LONDON -- British police arrested four people on Sunday over videos posted on social media that appeared to show violent antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars driving through London.

The footage appears to show several cars bedecked with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north London with a large Jewish population. At one point a man's voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanities and saying "rape their daughters."

The Metropolitan Police force said officers stopped a car on a main road in the west of the city and detained four men on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the images.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London to protest Israel's strikes on Gaza during a week of conflict. It was one of scores of protests around the world.

At least 188 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed in the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since a 50-day war in Gaza in 2014.

Deaths at 2 in West Bank bleacher's fall

JERUSALEM -- Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday.

The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of Shavuot. A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.

Rescue workers were on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

Amateur footage showed the collapse Sunday during evening prayers in Givat Zeev, just outside Jerusalem. The ultra-Orthodox synagogue was packed with hundreds of people.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it dispatched medics and other search and rescue troops to assist at the scene. Army helicopters were airlifting the injured.

Israeli authorities traded blame.

The mayor of Givat Zeev said the building was unfinished and dangerous, and that the police had ignored previous calls to take action. Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman said the disaster was a case of "negligence" and that there would likely be arrests.

Deddi Simhi, head of the Israel Fire and Rescue service, told Israel's Channel 12 that "this building is not finished. It doesn't even have a permit for occupancy, and therefore let alone holding events in it."

Relatives of a person who died of reasons other than COVID-19 perform rituals in Periyar river during heavy rains in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. With cyclonic storm "Tauktae" intensifying over the Arabian Sea, the southern state is receiving heavy rains amid a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Fishing boats that stayed off the Arabian Sea due to Cyclone Tauktae are anchored in the backwaters in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Sunday, May 16, 2021. A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour), already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least four people, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

An ambulance rushes towards a hospital through a deserted flyover during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. With cyclonic storm "Tauktae" intensifying over the Arabian Sea, the southern state has been receiving heavy rains. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Sunday, May 16, 2021. A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour), already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least four people, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)