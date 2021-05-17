OPINION | EDITORIAL: Warnings

"Wholesale prices, driven by escalating costs for services and food, jumped 0.6 percent in April, surprising economists and providing more evidence that inflation pressures are starting to mount with the country emerging from a recession brought on by the pandemic. The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was double the 0.3 percent gain that economists had been expecting. The increase, reported Thursday by the Labor Department, followed a sizable 1 percent advance in March."--Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, in the Business section Friday.

"On a year-over-year basis, headline consumer prices surged by faster than expected 4.2 percent in April, the largest gain since September 2008."--Yahoo Finance

"Used car and truck prices jumped 10 percent between March and April, the largest increase in nearly 70 years. Airfares and hotel rates rose about as much. And consumers paid significantly more for computers, shoes, furniture, sporting equipment and a host of other goods and services. Inflation is back, after decades during which consumer prices rose hardly at all and economists worried about the dangers of deflation and the economic stagnation it can bring."--The Los Angeles Times, Wednesday.

"A sharp rise in gas prices and inflation, combined with turbulence in the job market, is creating new economic pressures for President Biden just as he tries to secure a legacy-defining set of domestic spending proposals. Over the past week, the Biden administration has been met with disappointing economic benchmarks, including lackluster hiring and a surge in consumer prices. Meanwhile, rising gas prices and fuel shortages have hammered the Southeast. These pressures have weighed on the financial markets, as the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 fell sharply for the third day in a row."--The Washington Post, Wednesday.

"Just about everything is getting more expensive in the United States as the stimulus-fueled economy rebounds and Americans are again spending on shopping, traveling and eating out. But the pandemic is far from over, and supply-chain woes mean supply isn't meeting demand, sending prices even higher. Nearly all major components of the government's inflation measure increased in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday."--CNN report from last week.

All the while, the federal government keeps printing money, or at least creating it electronically. And flooding the world, and state governments, with greenbacks.

There are several reasons why inflation occurs. But one reason is the law of supply and demand. As more dollars are created out of thin air, they become not worthless, but worth less. And the Saudi prince with a barrel of oil to sell might prefer euros or yen today, unless we can really turn his head with a few more bucks to sweeten the deal. And almost overnight, everything becomes more expensive.

Some say the inflation numbers of the past few weeks are temporary as the economy bounces back out of the pandemic. Everyone should hope they're right.

But something tells us this economic policy of putting more and more money on the nation's credit card is going to catch up. Americans with 401(k)s and other retirement plans should pay attention. Because what you're planning for, in future retirement income, may not cut it 20 years from now if prices for everything have increased significantly.

What, this administration worry? It will be long gone in 20 years!

But the consequences for flooding the world with dollars, and the inflationary pressure that creates long-term, will be around much, much longer.