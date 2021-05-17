Washington County marriage licenses

May 6
Braileigh Kelsie Morgan Belair, 30, and Kristan Whittley Jones, 31, both of Fayetteville
Caleb David Bonge, 23, and Nicole Grace Stripling, 24, both of Fayetteville
Michael Dean Booth, 37, and Sarah Courtney Graves, 36, both of Elkins
Vicente Paul Galvez, 58, and Guadalupe Del Carmen Galvez, 55, both of Springdale
James Michael Millwood, 20, and Reighanna Marie VanSickel, 21, both of Fayetteville
Charles Steven Walker II, 45, and Elizabeth Joyce Wilkinson-Baker, 44, both of Fayetteville
May 7
Hal Anrak, 30, and Eliha Esme Mea, 24, both of Springdale
Kaden Scott Belcher, 22, Fayetteville, and Grace Elizabeth Stone, 22, Springfield, Mo.
Zachary Scott Beyer, 20, and Rachel Joy Wright, 20, both of Fayetteville
Davis Luke Campbell, 22, Fayetteville, and Emily Brooke Sumler, 21, Austin
Peter Thomas Dippel, 36, and Charisse Ruth Soriano, 37, both of Fayetteville
Kenneth Eugene Edelman, 50, and Bobbie Dawn McClanahan, 50, both of Pryor, Okla.
Trevor Cole Greer, 28, and Ashlyn Brooke Tuberville, 24, both of Lincoln
Douglas Gilbert Hardman, 50, and Casey Lynn Bates, 47, both of Lowell
Lance Brennan Huntsman, 22, New Braunfels, Texas, and Marley Ryann Jendro, 22, Fayetteville
Grant Michael Hutson, 24, Fayetteville, and Savanna Renaye Harris, 24, Mabelvale
Arennam Kaurentake, 54, and Diana Chutaro, 49, both of Springdale
Joe Manjarrez Jr., 29, and Margaret Marie King, 27, both of Springdale
Wesley Wayne Warford, 20, and Nancy Jordan Murillo, 19, both of Fayetteville
May 10
Ajibola Babatunde Bakare, 27, and Katharine Elizabeth Dupree, 26, both of Fayetteville
David Manuel Cajias Calvet, 35, and Zane Sarma, 31, both of Fayetteville
Joey Lee Cox, 44, and Xanadu Dawn Huddleston, 36, both of Fayetteville
Eric Michael Denard, 32, and Damara Lynn Warford, 26, both of Fayetteville
Isaac Wesley Disney, 22, and Autumn Elizabeth Rupe, 23, both of Fayetteville
Dagan Swade Hembree, 21, and Tarin Leann Ford, 21, both of Westville, Okla.
Jaime Hernandez Gaspar, 30, and Maria Leticia Juarez Chavez, 26, both of Springdale
Robert Dale Masters, 50, and Rachael Theresa Marquez, 46, both of Lincoln
Steven Alexander Miller, 32, and Stormy Lynn Norris, 29, both of Fayetteville
Shaun Michael Norton, 36, and Christie Michele Rollins, 47, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Travis Price, 25, and Racheal Nicole Sandoval, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Phillip Dennis Robinson, 31, and Kimberly May McCawley, 30, both of Fayetteville
Paul McKie Sherrod, 24, and Ashton Cristine Mooneyham, 22, both of Fayetteville
Stetson Lee Spencer, 27, and Kaci Raquel Hollingsworth, 22, both of Springdale
May 11
Al Janilik Anko, 46, and Joeleen Riklon, 37, both of Fayetteville
Gregory Vance Bachman, 64, and Patricia Marie Daniello, 61, both of West Fork
Deffson Balos, 30, and Telenni Clarence, 24, both of Rogers
Landon Cole Butler, 20, and Maggie Sunshine McDonald, 20, both of Fayetteville
Eric Lynn Cato, 34, and Connie Ann Cash, 33, both of Springdale
Aquino Chipen, 29, and Liwen Kiotak, 27, both of Springdale
Jeremy Jay Collins, 42, and Heidi Michelle Chassells, 45, both of Lincoln
Sebastian David-Patrick England, 29, and Jasmine Alexis Burgess, 26, both of Fayetteville
Joseph William Femino, 43, and Barbara Jane Ryan, 41, both of Fayetteville
Craig Eugene Keever, 58, and Amy Sue Spence, 50, both of Fayetteville
Utku Kocum, 29, and Courtney Laura Gann, 24, both of Farmington
Jacob Alexander Lemons, 26, and Maria Faith Prince, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Colton McChristian, 23, and Gabrielle Victoria Sisk, 22, both of Ozark
Matthew Cole Smith, 21, and Emma Claire Patterson, 20, both of Fayetteville
May 12
Samuel Shane Allgood, 32, and Shannon Rae Scraper, 40, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Christopher Wade Bridges, 43, and Megan Lynne Ware, 37, both of Elgin, Okla.
Cody Scott Dillen, 30, and Brittany Ann Bussell, 34, both of Springdale
Charlie Ray Easter, 48, and Victoria Ellen Deloris Doran, 48, both of Fayetteville
Anthony Edward Frye, 25, and Amanda Elizabeth Grant, 26, both of Lincoln
Brett Michael Gollhofer, 23, and Emily Alene Krueger, 22, both of Monett, Mo.
William Harris Kirkpatrick, 23, and Katlin Savannah Reynolds, 25, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Michael Kuehn, 27, and Hanna Lynn Barkman, 27, both of Lowell
Aidan Robert Smith, 22, and Christina Nicole Matlock, 22, both of West Fork
Trenton Kyle Smith, 25, West Fork, and Jordan Lynn Lawrence, 22, Springdale