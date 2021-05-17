Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 3

Chao's Asian & American Foods

2838 Cider Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor has corrugated fiberboard covering the surface.

Dollar Tree

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 194, Springdale

Critical violations: No toilet paper was available at the customer restroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Harp's Food Store

1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In the food product aisle, there is brown liquid on the floor, in the walk-in fruit, and dairy cooler there is trash and other residue on the floor; floors need to be swept and mopped.

Leaf Tea House

240 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottles with chemical sanitizer do not have a label with common name of the product.

Noncritical violations: None

Locals Drive Thru

2626 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sliding glass door is open. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents.

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flats of shell eggs in a container stored over box of cheese. Employee wearing a bracelet while preparing food.

Mission Networks Dining Hall-Ecclesia College

9653 Nations Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Opened jug of salsa labeled "refrigerate after opening" stored at room temperature on shelf in dry storage room.

Noncritical violations: None

Northwest Medical Center-Willow Creek Women's Hospital

4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of rice and a container of gravy were not date marked.

Wendy's

281 W. Main Street, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Meat patties for chili hot hold were 109-125 degrees and should shall be kept at 135 degrees or above.

May 4

Arby's

7460 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front cooler with milk is leaking water on the bottom shelf.

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

1471 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: At the time of inspection, the mop sink and drains were backed up with grey water 3/4 full. The plumber is scheduled for today for a cleanup. Advised manager that floors need to be sanitized after the plumber has finished and if the gray water spills onto the floor, that area needs to be shut down and sanitized.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General Store

3365 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted. They have posted a retail food permit for facility located in Robinson Avenue in Springdale.

Goddard

3420 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips.

Starbucks

3500 W. Black Forest Drive, No. 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A box of cups and boxes of napkins stored on the floor.

Super Latina Salvadorena

1106 E. Huntsville, Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: There is for sale oysters, container without label/tag. Packaged foods on site do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

May 5

Arkansas Event Center

3570 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Rodent droppings on the bar.

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink. Molded limes and juices, and damaged cans of drinks in containers. Facility has not been opened in over a year. No thermometer in the drink box and walk-in cooler. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine on a towel. No test strips.

Fayetteville Country Club

3335 Country Club Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin for drinks has cooling tubes for carbonated liquids in the corner of the bin. Food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for head. Food employee is wearing a wrist watch. Outside waste grease receptacle lid is open. Light bulb in dry food storage area lacks shielding.

Green Star C-Store, LLC

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink in food preparation area does not have hot water. Chili beans and meat loaf at 127 degrees. Open container of tuna salad does not have a date marked. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Prep-table for ingredients used in pizza does not have a thermometer. Some areas of the ceiling in warewashing area are not in good condition.

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Food preparation area, soap is not available in hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Nachos "R" Us-Hawg Boy Soul Food and BBQ

1798 N. Pointer Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: No water to the handwashing sink. Make sure water is provided to the three-compartment sink with a water hose and sprayer. Roof leaks on the food truck.

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at hand sink. Ambient temperature in the refrigerator is 50 degrees and should be 41 degrees or below. No test strips. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer. No permit posted.

Popeye's

5780 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit by the drive-thru is holding mayo sauces and coleslaw at 50 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Springdale Public School SOI

2667 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Salad and lettuce salad have temperature above 41 degrees under cold holding (45 degrees).

Noncritical violations: None

Sushiboi Inc.

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Sushi made today was placed in the grab-and-go cooler without prior cooling, temperatures at 50 and should be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Tiny Tim's Pizza-West Mountain Brewery

21 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand cleaner at the bar sink. A bag of cut lemons stored in the bar ice. A bag of tiny shrimp was not date marked. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in prep table. Women's restroom does not have covered receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Tobo's 66

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in pizza preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Vargas Fruteria

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: Milk base is being stored outside of cold holding on the shelf at 50 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

May 6

Asian Amigo Supermarket

2201 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: It lacks soap in hand washing sink located in meat area. Sandwich with deli meat and vegetables are at room temperature (60 degrees). They use time as control, but they do not have the time in the food or in the log.

Noncritical violations: Cooler where they have tofu dessert does not have a thermometer.

Cold Stone Creamery

160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

It's Sa Wrap

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee washes her hands in sink used to clean utensils. Shelf surface located above the grill and stove is covered with paper foil, which is coming off.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer in good condition. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Test strips not available. Surfaces of equipment and interior of refrigerator have accumulation of debris/food/grease residues. Not enough water (cold and hot) comes out (hand washing sink and three-compartment sinks). Current retail food permit is not posted.

Springdale High School Football Concession

109 N. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice machine is dirty with mold on the ice shoot.

St. John's Lutheran Child Care

2730 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mechanical warewasher sanitizing rinse temperature is 130 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Tuna salad at 47 degrees, sliced turkey at 50 degrees in prep table 1, and sliced tomatoes at 46 degrees in prep table 2. In addition, the prep table 1 temperature gauge was 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bag of onions and a box of marinara stored on the floor. Posted permit expired on Jan. 31, 2021.

Subway Fayetteville

2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted conspicuously to customers.

Tokyo House of NWA

1818 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee toilet room door is open. A few ventilation hood filters are damaged.

May 7

Bobo's Ribbon Ice

4155 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 50, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food permit is expired.

C and D Concession 1

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.

C and D Concession 6

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice.

Noncritical violations: None

Feed And Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee sliced whole lemons with bare hands. One of the two handwashing sinks lacks disposable towels available. Food employee dumped a container of potato rinse water into one of the two handwashing sinks in the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screening.

Great American Cookie Company

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1515, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Marley's Pizzeria

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 103, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee manager used bare hand to push baked pizza onto the serving dish. Food employee used bare hands to handle chopped and rinsed lettuce for salads. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads.

Sammich Love

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink had different utensils inside.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoops are stored on top ice machine. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Shake's Frozen Custard

2835 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thermometer missing in prep refrigerator.

Steak N Shake

4074 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler: lettuce leaf 48 degrees, mayonnaise 49 degrees, pasta 48 degrees/date marked Wednesday and whipping cream 49 degrees, tomatoes 48 degrees/date marked Friday, ranch dressing 49 degrees. Cold temperature should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

TJ's Sandwich Shop

908 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of pasta salad stored in refrigerator and prepared at facility 5/4/21 lacks discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

You Know, Uno Rub It Snout

326 N. West Ave., Suite 116, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips are not available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 3 -- El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 2630 Citizens Drive, Suite 21, Fayetteville; Harps Deli-Bakery, 1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale; La Quinta Inn and Suites, 720 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville; Mount Sequoyah Assembly, 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville; Ridgeview Group Home, 12958 Arkansas 112, Cave Springs; Rose Stop, 1003 S. Pleasant St., Springdale; Shave the Planet, 3078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sleep Inn, 728 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville; Walgreens, 4007 Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville; Willis Shaw Elementary, 4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale

May 4 -- Harps Deli-Bakery, 1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Healthsouth Rehab Hospital-A Partner With Regional, 153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville; McDonald's, 4762 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Natural State Jerky, 1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; University of Arkansas Bookstore, 616 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

May 5 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 1523 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Burton's Comfort Creamery LLC, 402 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Family Dollar, 2601 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Greenland Elementary School, 200 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Greenland High School-Taher, 30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Natural State Smokehouse, 1255 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville; Pieology, 1777 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Promise Land Food Program, 707 Sanders Ave., Springdale; Quality Suites, 1099 Rieff St., Springdale

May 6 -- Con Sabor A Mexico, 107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove; Harps Food Store, 1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Impact Nutrition, 1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville; Springdale High School-Basketball Concession, 1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; The Goddard School, 3916 N. Bellafont Blvd., Fayetteville; Tyson Foods Co., 516 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Walmart Market Food Store, 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale; Walmart Market Fuel Center, 4716 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale

May 7 -- C and D Concession 2, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; Jimmy John's Gourmet Sub Shop, 518 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Marriott Residence Inn, 1740 S. 48th St., Springdale; Sonic Drive Inn, 1062 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Tontitown Z Mart, 441 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown