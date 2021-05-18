2020 sex assault at UA is reported

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 20-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student told police Friday she was raped last year at a campus residence hall, said Capt. Gary Crain with the university's police department.

The woman told police the assault took place on Feb. 14, 2020, at Maple Hill South.

The student reported knowing the person she says sexually assaulted her, Crain said.

Police will seek to interview the alleged assailant, 20, who is no longer a UA student, Crain said. Crain said case information will then be provided to the local prosecuting attorney to review for the possible filing of criminal charges.

Five previous reports from this year of rape on the UA campus -- including a report of a 2019 assault -- have been submitted to the prosecuting attorney for review, Crain said.