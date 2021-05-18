Birds, cold snap alter spring turkey season

As of sunset Sunday May 9, Spring turkey season in Arkansas was a wrap. In a year fraught by changes in the hunting regulations, hunters had to make adjustments.

Jeremy Wood has acted as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Turkey Program coordinator for the past three years. He came to Arkansas from Florida, where he previously served as assistant wild turkey coordinator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He took time from a hectic schedule to share the motives behind the new hunting regulations.

"Our initial turkey harvest count for 2021 stands at 7,010. Over the past few years that number has been around 8,000. Last year's number was nearer 8,600. We feel some of that higher count may have been impacted by people having time off from work due to covid and spending more time in the woods," Wood said. "The lower number this year may have translated to their being fewer adult birds from being hit so hard last year. I'd be concerned for next year if we saw a larger harvest for 2021 than we did in 2020. ... Also, with the season beginning a week later and birds tending to be quiet in a lot of places, some hunters didn't go back in the woods after initially hearing little or no gobbling."

When asked how the severe cold snap in February and again in April affected turkey numbers, Wood said, "I don't think we saw much mortality in our state.

Wild turkeys are a fairly hardy bird with a good deal of energy reserves. Because they are so large, the significant body size can tolerate extremes. The average adult hen weighs between 10 and 12 pounds whereas a gobbler can range from 15 to the 20+ pounds.

"The Eastern subspecies of turkey that we have in Arkansas has a range from the deep-South all the way into Canada," Wood said. "In those northern climes they have to deal with much more extended periods of extreme cold than what we experienced here this winter. Unlike the songbird die-off we saw from the deep snow, turkey have big, strong legs that allow them to scratch down for forage."

Wood said that what the cold could have done to turkey in Arkansas is cause some of them to come out in worse condition than they may have been otherwise.

"That could have done two things," he said. "First, the energy reserves spent digging down for food and finding less of it may have made hens come into spring leaner, therefore stretching the time needed for them to get back up to breeding weight and begin being receptive to gobblers. Second, gobblers may have entered the season with lower energy reserves, making them prone not to gobble as much."

Addressing another reason behind the fewer instances of gobbling reported by many hunters this season, Wood said, "The bird I harvested on opening morning gobbled on the limb 50 times. He started announcing himself at 5:30 while sunrise wasn't until about 6:30. A second tom I heard that same morning only gobbled maybe a dozen times. With the season starting later, we were dealing with more green-up, so hunters needed to be nearer to a gobbling bird to hear him than you would in leaf-off conditions. Instead of 400 yards away, you likely had to be within 150 yards to register his calls. A very short distance could make a big difference."

Wood explained the nesting habits of turkey hens.

"The peak hatch occurs from the third week in May to the first week of June," he said. "Research done by William Healy in the '80s and '90s with wild turkey kept in captivity showed a hen will begin laying an egg from 24 to 72 hours after first breeding with a tom. Once the first egg is laid, she will lay one a day for the next 12 to 14 days. A hen may roost from half a mile to a mile away from her nest. She will make a big loop, coming to the nest to drop an egg about mid-day."

At the end of about two weeks, the hen will start roosting nearer the eggs and then sit on them for the next 26 to 28 days. During that time, she turns the eggs and tends them in earnest.

The hen is accustomed to inclement conditions so even in cool, wet weather, she is capable of keeping her eggs warm enough to incubate. By waiting until all her eggs are laid to start setting, it helps insure the entire clutch hatches at roughly the same time.

Wood added, "While most nests have around a dozen eggs, we find some with up to 18. This tells us more than one hen is using that nest to lay and hatch.Birds in such cases likely share the duty of setting on the nest through the incubation period."

Explaining the need for tighter restrictions on turkey harvest, Wood said, "We are seeing a decline in turkey populations in all eco-regions across our state. The Ozarks in particular, which were the dominant force in turkey harvest counts over the past decade, have seen significant decline. Although some areas are doing better than others, the numbers are down statewide. I want to say to folks we have to be patient. We didn't get this way overnight and we won't see significant change in numbers without sufficient time for improvements."

Wood said how similar restrictions have worked in other states.

"Arkansas has made many more substantial changes than most other states across the Southeast in the past 15 years in an attempt to stem declines," he said. "Some of the regulations enacted however have been in place in other states for some time. For instance, the one bird in the first seven day rule is similar to those both in Missouri and South Carolina. Missouri has had this rule in place for years, and I do believe they see a reduction in early season harvest and pressure because of it.

"Season timing has always been a more controversial subject and most other states have not been able to move their season to a point more in line with peak egg laying in their state. Arkansas previously enacted a later season date in 2012-2016 and did see stable to increasing harvests during this period following solid reproductive years in 2012-2013."

Wood concluded, "If we do what we can to set turkeys up for success it will certainly go a long way toward building populations back again."