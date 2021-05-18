Springdale council member calls traffic light a 'no-brainer'

SPRINGDALE -- The city will install a traffic light on Butterfield Coach Road where it will meet the extension of Ford Avenue, currently under construction.

The City Council, meeting as a Committee of the Whole, decided Monday to accept a $269,010 contract with All Service Electric to install the light. The council will vote on the measure during its meeting May 25.

Both the light and the extension are part of the city's 2018 bond program and should be complete this summer. The extension will provide a second way to access the city's industrial park, which lies between Old Missouri Road and Butterfield Coach.

The intersection will include five lanes on Butterfield Coach and three on Ford, with a dedicated turn lane on all four sides, said Ryan Carr, the city's assistant director for engineering. The lane configuration on Butterfield Coach will not change, he said.

The extension will run north from the current end of Ford Avenue and connect to the current end of Turnbow Avenue. Then it will curve east to meet with Butterfield Coach near to its southern intersection with East Emma Avenue.

In addition to truck traffic, the industrial businesses employ numerous workers traveling in and out of the zone each day, said Bill Rogers, president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. Students and teachers of Northwest Technical Institute probably also will use the new route to access the school, which sits at the intersection of Ford and Old Missouri.

The extension also adds value to the industrial lots the chamber has for sale in the zone, Rogers noted

"It's just amazing we've seen tremendous growth over time in that area without that in and out," he said.

The city has designated Huntsville Avenue -- which becomes Butterfield Coach to the south after crossing Emma -- as an east-west truck route through town from Interstate 49. Butterfield then intersects on the south with East Robinson Avenue -- also designated as U.S. 412 -- with the truck route turning east at that point and leaving town.

Traffic counts on the Arkansas Department of Transportation's website show 22,000 vehicles a day traveling on Old Missouri Road past the intersection with Ford and 4,200 a day on Butterfield where Ford will intersect.

The city didn't complete traffic studies on Ford or Turnbow, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

"When we first talked about it, we decided we could do it later," he said. "But we don't need to wait anymore. There are going to be a lot of trucks going through there."

Council member Randall Harriman said the new light will direct traffic between a curve of Huntsville and a rise on Butterfield Coach. Several multi-family development projects are located and planned near the intersection, he said.

"We feel a light is needed to make it safe," Carr said.

"It's kind of a 'no-brainer' that we do this," said council member Jeff Watson.

Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance, said the light wasn't included in the contract for construction of Ford because building a road and installing a traffic light system require different skills and different contractors.

A general contractor would charge the city a fee to subcontract the light, he said. That might be manageable on a larger project with multiple lights, but cheaper for the city with just one.