County leader in GOP race for lieutenant governor

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood is seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year, Wood announced Monday.

In a video announcing his campaign, Wood is described as a committed conservative Republican and a devout Christian who wants to bring his experience and leadership skills to the lieutenant governor's office.

"I'm running for Lieutenant Governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses, and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas," he said in a news release.

"I will bring to the office real-world experience from working with major corporations in the private sector to being a small business owner and fighting for our shared pursuit of life and liberty in the state."

Wood, of Fayetteville, is the fourth Republican to announce plans to run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Former state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb of Benton, state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock and state Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway previously announced their bids for office. State Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said Monday that he's still considering running for the post.

No Democrats have announced plans to seek the position. At least two Democrats are considering announcing next week for the office, said Michael John Gray, chairman of the state Democratic Party.

The office has been held by term-limited Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock since 2015. In February, Griffin announced that he was leaving the governor's race in 2022 to run for attorney general instead.

The lieutenant governor's position is considered to be part-time. The salary is $45,344 this year.

The official duties of the office as described by the Arkansas Constitution include presiding over the Senate with a tie-breaking vote and serving as governor if the governor is impeached, removed from office, dies or is otherwise unable to discharge the office's duties. The position of lieutenant governor was created in 1914, but Arkansas did not have one until 1926.

Wood said Monday that he has been considering running for the office since 2019 and made the decision earlier this year.

He said his experience in the private and public sectors and work in the community sets him apart from the other candidates.

Wood said his top priorities if elected would include infrastructure, business recruitment, education, inclusion and security.

In June 2016, Wood said he intended to run for the Republican nomination for secretary of state in 2018. He said the Republican Party later persuaded him to run for Washington County judge in 2016 instead. He has been in that office since 2017.

Wood previously served stints as a deputy secretary of state from January 2011-December 2016 under then-Secretary of State Mark Martin; as the head of international recruiting and staffing at Walmart Inc.; and as district human resources director for Home Depot. He also started his own career consulting firm.

He was the treasurer for the Republican Party of Arkansas for six years.

In December 2008, the Republican State Committee elected Webb over Wood to be chairman of the state party. The state committee elected Wood to another term as treasurer.

According to his campaign news release, Wood was abandoned at birth in the streets of Chicago on a wintry night and placed in an orphanage. He was adopted when he was 10 years old. Wood's adoptive mother was an educator and his father a construction worker.

Wood, 56, is married and has three daughters.

Webb, Bledsoe and Rapert on Monday welcomed Wood to the race.

"My team and I have made it clear that we are committed to this race full time and that I have the experience necessary to fight on behalf of all Arkansans against an overreaching federal government," Webb said in a written statement. "I made a promise on day one that no other candidate can make: I will not use the office of Lieutenant Governor to step stool my way to a run for Governor, Congress, or U.S. Senate down the road. The people of Arkansas deserve transparency and someone committed to the Office of Lieutenant Governor, not future political posturing on the taxpayer dime."

Bledsoe said, "We fundamentally believe voters in Arkansas are looking for new candidates who have spent their careers outside of the political system and have deep experience in the private sector.

"We believe our candidacy is unique when contrasted with the other candidates by providing voters the opportunity to support a physician, not a politician," he said in a written statement.

Rapert said, "My experience of being on the front lines fighting against the Left, casting votes and legislating to protect life, defending liberty, and keeping state agencies accountable shows that I am ready to serve our state on day one.