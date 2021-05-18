Marriage Licenses

Jimmy Moody, 56, and Lynn Mirabella, 52, both of Sherwood.

Ronnie Clark, 44, and Brittney Marshall, 39, both of Maumelle.

Timothy Collins, 50, and Nicole Mack, 45, both of Little Rock.

James Wilkinson, 28, and Kristin Hathaway, 28, both of Atlanta.

Jacob Johnson, 22, and Kaitlyn Cole, 24, both of Little Rock.

Brian Wesley, 40, and Sylvia Heinley, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Demetries Kilpatrick, 22, and Kellie Manees, 24, both of Little Rock.

Demetrey Brown, 30, and Tomara Kent, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Logan Frank, 20, and Analeise Walker, 18, both of Cabot.

Joshua Louis, 38, and Desiree Dozier, 37, both of Little Rock.

Gene Whitley, 60, and Tara Cates, 41, both of Jacksonville.

Samantha Mijangos Palacios, 21, and Julio Soto Almanza, 21, both of Memphis, Tenn.

Gregory Flynn, 54, of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Sandra Bryles, 53, of Little Rock.

Jennifer Decker, 41, and Brett Ward, 40, both of Cabot.

James Hicks, 63, and Donna Underwood, 60, both of North Little Rock.

Yehudi Jaquez, 25, and Abigail Davis, 21, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Price, 32, and Kristopher Guiden, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Malik Davis, 24, and Keyauna Jackson, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Mandeep Sigh, 31, of North Little Rock and Ashley McPherson, 30, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1467. Norma Guzman v. Javier Colin-Flores.

21-1468. Nina Francis v. Bill Francis.

21-1469. Charles Heard v. Geri King.

21-1471. Chalea Hill v. Rochez Hill.

21-1472. Jessica Jackson v. Patrick McGeeney.

21-1473. William Siordinis-Thompson v. Eirini Siordini-Thompson.

21-1475. Norma Kirshberger v. Lang Kirshberger.

21-1476. Jaclyn Napier v. Ben Moody.

21-1478. Pam Hunter v. Dennie Hunter.

21-1479. Terri Pendergraft v. Dan Ellis.

21-1481. Candace Hughes v. Billy Hughes.

21-1487. Emily McIntyre v. John McIntyre.

21-1488. Kameron Mack v. Markeneshia Mack.

GRANTED

20-2900. Brittany Kelley v. Terrell Kelley.

21-756. Brandi Hix v. Charles Hix.

21-1025. Tamara Harshaw v. David Thomas Jr.