ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Disney On Ice skates into NLR

Icy 'Search Party'

Tickets — $27-$67 (plus service charges) — go on sale at 10 a.m. today for "Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party," 7:30 p.m. June 23-24; noon and 7:30 p.m. June 25; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. June 26; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 27 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. The show features, on skates, Mickey Mouse and his friends Minnie, Donald and Goofy and characters from "Moana," "Coco," "Frozen," "Toy Story," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid." There's an 8-ticket limit per transaction; costumes aren't permitted for patrons 14 and older. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Symphony pop-ups

The Quapaw String Quartet — (from left) Timothy MacDuff, viola; Meredith Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; and David Gerstein, cello — performs for an Arkansas Symphony pop-up concert May 28 in the History Pavilion in Little Rock's Riverfront Park. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is planning three free outdoor Little Rock area pop-up concerts next week to conclude its 2020-21 season and as a community thank you (all concerts at 7 p.m.):

◼️ May 26 at Bernice Gardens, 1401 Main St., Little Rock: The Rockefeller String Quartet — Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello

◼️ May 27 at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock: The ASO Brass Quintet — David Renfro, horn; Ross Ahlhorn and Carl Mason, trumpets; Michael Underwood, trombone; and Ed Owen, tuba

◼️ May 28 in the History Pavilion in Riverfront Park, behind Little Rock's River Market: The Quapaw String Quartet — Meredith Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello.

Patrons are encouraged to take their own seating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Multimedia music

Violinists Winona Fifield and Zsolt Eder, concertmaster and associate concertmaster, respectively, of the Fayetteville-based Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will each lead a string quartet that is participating in the May 27 premiere of a new multimedia production titled “Latency Canons” by New York-based composer Ray Lustig. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Fayetteville-based Symphony of Northwest Arkansas premieres a new multimedia production titled "Latency Canons" by New York-based composer Ray Lustig, 6 p.m. May 27 on the orchestra's Facebook page, YouTube channel and website (sonamusic.org). "Admission" is free. It is the concluding virtual performance in the orchestra's 2020-21 "Reimagined Season."

The piece, under the direction of SoNA Music Director Paul Haas, is a collaboration between the orchestra and the San Francisco Bay Area-based Friction Quartet; the Opus 76 Quartet of Kansas City, Kan., featuring violinist and SoNA Associate Concertmaster Zsolt Eder; a string quartet in Staffordshire, England, led by violinist and SoNA Concertmaster Winona Fifield; and a string quartet of music students at the University of Arkansas, organized by violinist and faculty member Er-Gene Kahng.

Art, essay winners

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced the winners of its 2021 Preserve Our Past Art and Essay Invitational, which solicited entries from students in grades 5-8 focusing on local and state history or historic sites. Artwork and essays will be on display until mid-July at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock.

◼️ Grades 5-6 — Art: first place — Yana Pandit, Forest Park Elementary (Pulaski County); second place — Elise Freifeld, Pulaski Academy Middle School (Pulaski County); third place — Emilee Cross, Cave City Elementary (Sharp County) and Danielle James, West Side Elementary (Cleburne County); honorable mention — Zainab Raja, Pulaski Academy Middle School (Pulaski County). Essay: first place — Taliah Pigo, Old High Middle School (Benton County); second place — Leon Frisard, Prairie Grove Middle School (Washington County); third place — Esther Hale, Prairie Grove Middle School (Washington County)

◼️ Grades 7-8 — Art: first place — Mason Simmons, Cave City Middle School (Sharp County); second place — Jeremy Stephenson, Greenbrier Middle School (Faulkner County) and Zechariah E. Haynes, ScholarMade Achievement Place (Pulaski County); third place — Jordan Brown, Riverview Jr. High (White County); honorable mention — Joslyn Brown, Mansfield Middle School (Scott and Sebastian counties). Essay: first place — Matthias Gwinn, homeschooled; second place — Caitlin Fountain, Izard County School District (Izard County); third place — Kanon Fisher, Mansfield Middle School (Scott and Sebastian Counties).

Email info@arkansaspreservation.com or visit arkansaspreservation.com.