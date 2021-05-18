OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Go and learn

Hillel was a Jewish religious teacher who was born in poverty in Babylonia and lived in Jerusalem during the time of King Herod. Historians believe he died sometime in the second decade of the Common Era, around 20 C.E. (Jesus Christ was born around 4 C.E. and died around 36 C.E.)

When you see references to Hillel today, he's often referred to as Rabbi Hillel, though not when he was alive. Historically, the title "rabbi" only came into use after the destruction of the second temple in Jerusalem by the Romans in 70 C.E., and there is a school of thought that the ancient sages were greater than those who came after them, so it's more respectful to refer to them by their simple names than to attach the title. I mean to be as respectful as possible to Mr. Hillel.

It might some blasphemous to some, but there are people who believe Jesus was influenced by Hillel. In any case, Jesus is credited with saying things that sound like things that Hillel said. Such as:

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation. Now go and learn."

That's a formulation of the concept we know as the Golden Rule, a precept that dates back to at least Confucian times--more than 500 years before Hillel was born--and exists in Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, and probably every other religion. But what I like about it is the "go and learn" part.

While Hillel was not a rabbi, he was a Pharisee. These days the word "Pharisee" carries certain connotations--a secondary definition of the word is "hypocrite." It has become, like "liberal," "socialist," and "pretentious," one of those words people employ as a conversation-stopping term of opprobrium.

But maybe the best way to think of the ancient Pharisees is as a social and religious movement, made up largely of middle-class Jews, who emerged in opposition to what they saw as the corruption of the aristocratic priests who ruled ancient Israel, the Sadducees and Maccabees. Some of the Pharisees were even pro-Jesus.

Just as not every American is aligned with a political party, most of the Jewish people in ancient Israel did not identify as Pharisee or anything else. But the Pharisees were the most democratic sect, and took it upon themselves to speak for the common folk. One of their campaign slogans was "A learned mamzer takes precedence over an ignorant High Priest."

(A mamzer is a special kind of bastard, a child born from an incestuous or adulterous relationship; one whose parents were legally forbidden from marrying.)

Hillel was the chief Pharisee and was part of the relatively liberal wing of the sect. There were other Pharisees who took a more hard-line approach, who were strict constructionists of the Torah. The leader of this faction was Shammai, who though 60 years younger than Hillel, followed him as leader of the Sanhedrin, the tribunal that decided religious issues.

Shammai generally agreed with Hillel, but his positions were stricter than Hillel on a few key issues. (Hillel is said to have lived to be 120 years old.)

For instance, Shammai read "an eye for an eye" and thought it meant an actual eye had to be gouged out. Hillel, with his generous imagination, interpreted it as meaning that the value of an eye should be returned for an eye.

Shammai thought that to tell a lie under any circumstances was wrong. Hillel thought white lies were OK, that every bride was beautiful on her wedding day. Shammai reserved divorce as a remedy for only the most serious crimes committed in a marriage; Hillel thought couples should be able to divorce for nearly any reason, that it made no sense for people to stay in a marriage that made them miserable.

But both Shammai and Hillel believed in the "oral Torah" as well as the written one--that there were some rules that, while not recorded in the Five Books of Moses, the "written" Torah, were just as important and should be observed. They thought there were unwritten rules that common sense indicated.

Followers of Shammai ("Beit Shammai") and Hillel ("Beit Hillel") were not so tolerant of each other as their masters had been. Over the course of the first century, Beit Shammai grew more restrictive and more powerful as the gentler Beit Hillel faded in popularity. One of the chief reasons for this was that Beit Shammai projected strength and certainty, while the prevailing Beit Hillel attitude was "You may be right."

It was said that Beit Hillel always offered its opinions with the caveat that Beit Shammai thought otherwise. And as they grew stronger, Beit Shammai continued to shun and ostracize Beit Hillel.

Beit Shammai prohibited commerce and even conversation between Jew and Gentile. Beit Hillel disagreed, and Beit Shammai, with the help of the Zealots, intimidated them and suppressed their views. Some believe members of Beit Shammai murdered some followers of Beit Hillel.

But Shammai's followers got their comeuppance when in the wake of the Jewish rebellion against Rome the temple in Jerusalem was destroyed, and the title "rabbi" began to precede the names of the learned.

Hillel's ideas came back in favor, and today he is considered responsible for much of the character of modern Judaism--far more important than his rival, who Hillel would probably characterize as a fellow seeker.

Hillel International is the largest Jewish campus organization in the world, with chapters at more than 800 colleges and universities worldwide. (In 2010, the organization took a distinct Beit Shammai turn when it developed an explicit policy prohibiting hosting or co-partnering with individuals or organizations deemed anti-Israel or in support of boycott, divestment, and sanctions.This led to a number of chapters to push back against the organization, calling on it to host speakers representing the entire range of views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including those critical of the Jewish state in what's called the "Open Hillel" movement.) We don't do that these days; everything is a received notion, a talking point spat out by an outraged talking head on a cable show. We like the abridged version, reducing complex issues to Tweets and reflexively consuming out-of-context soundbites. Introspection is seen as weakness, tolerance as capitulation, doubt as failure.

But sometimes, as my attorney tells me, the best answer to a question is "I don't know." And the best course to follow is go and learn.

