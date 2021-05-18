Happy birthday (May 18): It's your abracadabra year. Magic doesn't happen just because you believe it will, but your belief creates an orientation and inspires intentional actions. Know your stories and how to tell them; you'll make important social connections through sharing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The immortals can have a very cavalier attitude toward time, since they have all the time in the world. It's said that wisdom is immortal, and this may explai he arrives on the scene so late today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): All the talk of healing assumes that there is some ideal state of health to be achieved. What if this is it, though? After all, it happens to be exactly what's working right now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's not that everything here belongs here exactly; it's that everything here IS here and it's useless to wonder whether it should be or not, what part is more important than the other parts, etc. Love reality, and work with what you got.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some people have honor but not morality (as in honor among thieves ), and others have morality but not honor (as in making a show of doing the right thing or doing it only when there's a reward). Don't confuse the two today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A casual relationship is working into your life patterns. The rhythm of it complements what is already going on for you. This is like adding an instrument that makes the track suddenly groove better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You probably don't have a polygraph test handy, but you'll gauge truth in other ways. If it hurts a little, it might be true. If it causes some form of laugh, it might be true.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You come equipped with undesignated emotional dials, faders and controls. Which does what? The intensity of life is turned up now, but not the clarity. It's strange to have such strong feelings and not know what they are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The project will be won in its planning stages. This is good news, since you're stellar at planning. You'll anticipate what could go wrong and solve for it ahead of time. You'll anticipate what could go right and amplify its potential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Disharmony is erosive. Dust will settle from tones that rub against each other — proof that something was lost. But when a supportive arrangement is finally struck, the sweet relief of resolution will make it all worthwhile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best way to start things off is with a clean slate. That means no debts, grudges or assumptions about how things will go. The second-best way to begin is with an expectation of happy endings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's actually a good thing to be denied, as long as it happens quickly. A quick no is better than a wishy-washy yes, which is worthless. Make 12 pitches and you'll come to yes three times.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be surprised at what puts a smile on your face, and that's pretty much the point. Those who make the effort to catch you off guard earn your delight and much more.

FINAL DAYS OF TAURUS SUN

Shakespeare said there’s nothing new under the sun, and so did the Bible, and so did the physicist analyzing carbon-based life built from distant solar elements. All this is to say that on these final days of the Taurus sun, there’s no pressure to come up with anything new. All novelty will come from rearranging what is already here.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I know I shouldn’t be so vain, but I can’t help it! I’m a Cancer mother with a Libra moon who has given everything she has to her children. My moon has me obsessed with beauty and aesthetics, but my sun has me giving everything I have and more to my children! Now I’m in the despicable position of needing doctors to perform laser surgeries for my spots and dots and bumps and hairs — only I don’t have the money. What should a vain Libra-moon Cancer mom who has lived half a century without a savings to speak of do to become pretty again?”

A: Stop looking to the photoshopped magazine ads for your definition of beauty, dear Cancer. Might there be a happy medium that doesn’t involve a medical bill? The words of another Cancer come to mind. Margery Williams, in her beloved children’s book, “The Velveteen Rabbit,” wrote: “Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don’t matter at all, because once you are Real you can’t be ugly, except to people who don’t understand.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES

She was the first female head writer at “Saturday Night Live” and is now a self-proclaimed “super-nerd.” Tina Fey racks up awards and hosts award shows, too. Fey’s new co-creation is the television series “Mr. Mayor” starring Ted Danson. Fey is a hardworking Taurus with the sun, Mercury and Saturn all in the steadfast sign of the bull. Otherwise, intellectual air signs dominate her natal chart.