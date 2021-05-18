• Dexter Kruger, a retired cattle rancher who is now Australia's oldest man at 111 years, 124 days, said that eating chicken brains every week is among his secrets to having a long life, calling the delicacy "delicious little things" that can be eaten in one bite.

• Hubert Sprayberry, 59, of Beulah, Ala., has been convicted in the 2019 slaying of a 72-year-old acquaintance whose body was found shot, stabbed and dumped in a 24-foot-deep concrete well on the suspect's property, prosecutors said.

• Patrick Montgomery, 48, a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, was placed under house arrest after prosecutors said he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

• Zachary Wester, 28, a former Jackson County, Fla., sheriff's deputy testifying at his trial on charges of misconduct, fabricating evidence and other counts after being accused of planting drugs to make arrests during traffic stops, denied the charges but didn't explain the drugs found in his patrol car.

• Nakita Blocton, a Jefferson County, Ala., circuit judge who handles domestic relations cases, has been suspended after being accused of using fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her as well as verbally abusing office workers and lawyers, ethics investigators said.

• Anthony Spinelli of Kingston, N.H., accused of setting off 80 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms practice, for a gender reveal party at a quarry, creating a blast that shook homes and buildings in nearby communities, was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

• Mark Samsel, a Kansas legislator accused of having "rude, insulting or angry" contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher in Wellsville, was charged with three misdemeanor battery counts, police said.

• Larry Hicks, 78, linked by fresh DNA testing to the 1984 beating death of a woman in Camdenton, Mo., that a prosecutor described as "the most infamous" crime in Camden County, was charged with second-degree murder at his home in Franklin, La.

• Martin Zilber, 59, a circuit judge in Miami-Dade, Fla., who had publicly accepted responsibility for skipping work and making his staff run personal errands for him, resigned as he faced removal from the bench for misconduct.