Shooting injures man, 21, in Jacksonville, police say

Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured Monday evening.

Officers responded shortly before 7:10 p.m. to the Stone Village Apartments, located in the 300 block of South Hospital Drive, in reference to reports of shots fired, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim and the suspect had fled the area, police said.

Officers located the victim, a 21-year-old man whose name wasn’t immediately released, in a vehicle traveling on Main Street, according to police. Authorities said the victim was transported to an area hospital with a wound that wasn’t considered life threatening.

He was released from the hospital Monday night, department spokesperson April Kiser said.

No suspects were named at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 10:26 a.m.