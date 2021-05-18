Walker wins Zone 4 seat on Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board

Voters in Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District’s Zone 4 on Tuesday elected Laura Walker over Theresa McClendon for an open seat on the district’s School Board.

The complete but unofficial results were:

Walker: 206

McClendon: 22

Also elected Tuesday to the board for the 3,800-student district were Lauren Martin, who ran unopposed for the Zone 1 seat now held by Richard Moss, and Jim Moore, who ran for re-election to the Zone 3 seat that he has held since 2015.

Walker and McClendon faced off for the seat being vacated by LaConda Watson, who did not run for re-election.

Walker, 37, a Jacksonville native and co-owner and operator with her husband, Allen Walker, of the Get A Grip countertop resurfacing company, said in her campaign that she was running for the board because, as the mother of four young children, she had a vested interest in the district and that district decisions have a direct impact on her family.

